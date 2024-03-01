Newest OTT Titles for Your Weekend Binge Fix



Are you already longing for a vacation or for the weekend? While it may be impossible to go incognito due to life's numerous duties, you can always transport yourself to a different world through the power of media. Fortunately, the most recent OTT series and movies offer a varied range of entertainment options. This week's selection includes intriguing romance dramas, spine-chilling horror, and thought-provoking comedies.

Also Read: Top OTT Releases This Week: Must-See Dramas, Documentaries, and Romances









Wedding Impossible

Our first stop is for hopeless romantics. "Wedding Impossible" is a Korean drama based on a popular webtoon that follows Na A-jeong, a charismatic extra actor, as she strikes a difficult balance between her professional and personal life. When her buddy, Lee Do-han, heir to the LJ Group, suggests a fictitious marriage due to familial pressure, A-jeong agrees. The narrative intensifies with the involvement of Do-han's younger brother, Lee Ji-han, which jeopardizes the phony marriage.

Release Date: February 26, 2024 OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki

Anyone but You

The modern-day love comedy "Anyone but You" stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell as Bea and Ben, two of Hollywood's Sweethearts. This film effectively reimagines Shakespeare's 'Much Ado About Nothing'. Bea and Ben transition from a terrible one-night affair to a pretended relationship amidst family and ex-partner difficulties. Set against the bright backdrop of an Australian wedding, watch as the two navigate misunderstandings, changing their initial hostility into true affection.

Release Date: February 27, 2024 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Also Read: 4 Shows Entrepreneurs Must Watch For Inspiration on OTT Platforms

Shogun

If you want to experience 17th-century feudal Japan, watch "Shogun," a riveting drama based on James Clavell's novel. Follow English navigator John Blackthorne, played by Richard Chamberlain, as he navigates Japan's complicated political machinations. The series, which follows two warlords, Toranaga (Toshiro Mifune) and Ishido (Nobuo Kaneko), delves into honor, deceit, and forbidden love.

Release Date: February 27, 2024 OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Code 8 Part II

Prepare for the sequel to 2019's science-fiction action flick "Code 8"! Set in a world where 4 percent of the population possesses supernatural talents, the film follows a juvenile girl who seeks revenge for her slain brother. Joining forces with an ex-con and his former partner, the drama takes place against a backdrop of power, corruption, and the pursuit of justice. The cast is led by Robbie and Stephen Amell.

Release Date: February 28, 2024 OTT Platform: Netflix

Maamla Legal Hai

In search of a fun way to relax? Watch "Maamla Legal Hai," a comedy courtroom drama set in Patparganj, New Delhi. VD Tyagi (Ravi Kishan) leads the quirky court personnel through funny yet thought-provoking legal conflicts. The show uses wit, humor, and unexpected knowledge to question the legal system while maintaining justice in the face of absurdity.

Release Date: March 1, 2024 OTT Platform: Netflix

Also Read: 4 Korean Thriller Films Streaming on OTT to Keep You on the Edge

Sunflower Season 2

Sunil Grover returns to the dark comedy-drama "Sunflower" for its second season. As Sonu Singh, he becomes engaged in another murder within the deadly Sunflower Society. With the arrival of Rosie Mehta (Adah Sharma), a mysterious bar dancer, the plot unfolds and surprising twists emerge as law enforcement looks deeper into the case.

Release Date: March 1, 2024 OTT Platform: ZEE5