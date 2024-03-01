MWC 2024: Du 5G Advanced Country Project in UAE, Cybersecurity and More



UAE's Du, a brand under the Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), said it will work on building 5G Advanced Networks in the country, establishing private networks, and strengthening cybersecurity. The telco made these announcements during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, in collaboration with Huawei, Ericsson, and Microsoft, respectively. Let's now delve into Du's announcements in the following sections.

Also Read: MWC 2024: E& 5G-Advanced, 10 Gbps Connectivity, Cloud RAN Trial in the UAE and More









Du Signs MoU with Huawei for 5G Advanced

Du and Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to lead the digital transformation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by implementing the 5G Advanced Country project, aiming to establish a benchmark demonstration for 5G Advanced commercial networks in the Middle East and around the world.

Under the MoU, the two companies will collaborate to promote the construction and commercial utilization of the 5G Advanced network, jointly developing the 5G Advanced Country in the UAE.

Both parties will establish a 5G Advanced joint innovation center to innovate 5G Advanced technologies and expand the large-scale commercial use of new services in various scenarios, including consumer, residential, and enterprise sectors. This initiative aims to accelerate the incubation of commercial applications such as 24K XR, FWA2, holographic conferencing, and enhanced 5G private networks.

Also Read: Telenor Partners With NVIDIA to Drive AI Adoption Across the Nordic Region

Furthermore, in a joint statement, both companies expressed their intention to explore the 5G Advanced commercial model, expand the industry ecosystem, and accelerate the positive cycle of business success.

Reportedly, over the past year, Du has rapidly developed its FWA services and successfully deployed a commercial 5G Advanced network.

Du and Ericsson Partner for Private Networks

In another development, Du and Ericsson have announced a partnership in which Ericsson will supply Du with the Ericsson Private 5G network solution, ensuring connectivity and smart services to government and enterprise sectors in the UAE.

Under this partnership, Ericsson and Du will collaborate to establish advanced private 4G and 5G networks. Ericsson will work closely with Du to enhance connectivity for government and enterprise customers, establishing private networks to enable the adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart services, according to the official release.

Also Read: MWC 2024: Deutsche Telekom, e&, Singtel, SoftBank, SKT Announce JV Plans for LLMs

Du Partners With Microsoft for Cybersecurity

During the event, Du also announced a collaboration with Microsoft to integrate unified security products, managed services, and threat intelligence. Du will adopt Microsoft's unified security solutions, including Microsoft Defender XDR.

In addition to the technology integration, Du will benefit from Microsoft's managed services, offering expert oversight and continuous monitoring of security systems, as stated in the joint statement.