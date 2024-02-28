4 Korean Thriller Films Streaming on OTT to Keep You on the Edge



Thriller movies are suitable for all moods. Their compelling plots, twists, and turns will leave you breathless and pumped with adrenaline. Everyone appreciates thrillers, regardless of their interests or age. We all enjoy the exhilaration of something unexpected turning out.

Korean culture, notably its movies, has recently garnered great appeal. If you're looking for something both Korean and thrilling, here are some of the best Korean thriller movies to watch on OTT platforms.

The Call (2020)

The Korean film 'The Call' tells the narrative of Seo-yeon, who goes to a village to reunite with her estranged mother. She continually receives calls on a cordless phone from a strange woman named Young-sook, who claims that her mother mistreated her years ago.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Available on: Netflix

Night In Paradise (2021)

'Night In Paradise' is a suspense film that follows Tae-gu. He is a gangster on the verge of being slain in retaliation for his family's death. He flees to Jeju Island, where he meets Jae-yeon, an ailing lady who is likewise haunted by ghosts from her past. Regardless of the circumstances, they create an odd friendship.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Available on: Netflix

Parasite (2019)

Parasite is a disturbing film about the destitute Kim family who are striving to make ends meet. After one of the members receives a tutoring job at an affluent family's home, he decides to get the other members a job as well. They all eventually acquire jobs there, but what happens next will astound you as we learn about the Kim family's secrets.

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Available on: SonyLiv

Oldboy (2003)

'Oldboy' is a fascinating Korean film that portrays the story of Oh Dae-su, an average man who is kidnapped and left in confinement with no light or air for 15 years. After years of trying to get out, he is suddenly released with a large sum of money and a phone call demanding that he identify his abductor within five days.

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

These movies offer thrilling experiences that delve into the complexities of human nature, societal dynamics, and the consequences of our actions. Whether you're in the mood for mystery, suspense, or psychological intrigue, these Korean thrillers are sure to leave a lasting impression.