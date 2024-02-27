Five Comedy Series to Stream on Amazon Prime Video

Watching a comedy series might make you laugh out loud and feel pleased. Here are several programs to watch on Amazon Prime Video for a good chuckle with friends and family.

  • The Office: Mockumentary workplace comedy with relatable characters and cringe-worthy humor.
  • Yeh Meri Family: Nostalgic family drama exploring different narratives across seasons.
  • Mr. Bean: Silent slapstick comedy featuring the iconic Mr. Bean and his hilarious antics.

Laughter is the best medicine. Many people have expressed this repeatedly. Laughing loudly and smiling all the time can help you stay emotionally and psychologically healthy. This can also contribute to increased protection against a variety of physical disorders. It's vital to laugh every day, for whatever reason.

If you can't find a reason to smile today, here are some comedy shows to watch on OTT for a good laugh.

The Office

'The Office' is a popular television show that follows the lives of employees at the Dunder Mifflin Scranton division. The series was broadcast as a documentary that chronicled events at the office. From the lighthearted to the somber, everything about the show will make you giggle.

Yeh Meri Family

When you start with 'Yeh Meri Family', prepare to be overwhelmed by nostalgia. Every season depicts the story of a different family. However, the core narrative is about a family living in a tiny town in the 1990s. Relive your early memories, your first love, and the scolding you received from your parents.

Mr. Bean

Everyone born in the 1990s and early 2000s is familiar with the 'Mr. Bean' phenomenon. This television show was extremely popular among people of all ages. Mr. Bean's perfect comedic timing and ability to convey emotions without saying a word will make you burst into laughter.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is an award-winning online series available on Prime Video. This is the narrative of Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a Jewish woman living in New York City. After her divorce, she ends up performing comedy in a club while inebriated, thus beginning her journey to become the best female comic.

Panchayat

'Panchayat' is the narrative of Abhishek Tripathi, an engineer who is assigned to a rural town in Uttar Pradesh and believes he will never be able to thrive there. Watch their comedic moments about the simple lives of the villagers and Abhishek's frustration in dealing with them.

So, if you're in need of a good laugh, fire up Amazon Prime Video and dive into these comedy gems. With their irresistible charm and endless humor, they're sure to brighten up even the dreariest of days.

