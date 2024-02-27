Maxis Conducts 5G-Advanced Trial in Malaysia



Maxis announced the first 5G-Advanced technology trial in Malaysia and Southeast Asia in collaboration with Huawei. The Malaysian telecommunications provider said the '5G-Advanced Trial Showcase' included a live speed test to demonstrate 5G-Advanced's capabilities in achieving ultra-fast peak speeds of up to 8 Gbps.

5G-Advanced

5G-Advanced, also known as 5.5G, promises up to 10 times improvement in speed, connected devices, and latency compared to 5G, as Maxis said. The showcase, organized to highlight the potential of 5G-Advanced technology through next-generation connectivity and digital solutions, was held at KLCC The Place.

Ultra-Fast Speeds and Digital Solutions

According to Maxis, the demonstration featured interactive applications of the technology, including low-latency live streaming of various Kuala Lumpur city centre views, live 3D content, and immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences.

Maxis stated that 5.5G's advanced capabilities can support digitalization, automation, and the Internet of Things (IoT) across many sectors. These capabilities will reportedly facilitate the digital upgrade of core industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and smart transportation, as well as enable visual communication through 3D and extended reality (XR).

Maxis at Mobile World Congress 2024

Maxis will also present the results of the 5.5G trial as part of the Malaysia Pavilion at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.