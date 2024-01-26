Maxis Begins Deploying Electric Vehicles for Field Operations

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Malaysian telco Maxis is embracing electric vehicles to reduce its carbon footprint and promote sustainability in its field operations.

Highlights

  • Maxis integrates EVs into field operations for sustainability.
  • Initial fleet includes six BYD Dolphin extended-range vehicles.
  • Plan to replace 2WD service vehicles with EVs over five years.

Follow Us

Maxis Begins Deploying Electric Vehicles for Field Operations
Malaysian operator Maxis has started integrating electric vehicles (EVs) into its field operations as part of its sustainability measures. The telco said the initiative is in line with the company's plan to reduce its carbon footprint and adopt clean energy solutions. In a press release this week, the company said this move underscores its dedication to sustainable practices, minimising its carbon footprint, and promoting an eco-friendlier future.

Also Read: Maxis Extends Partnership With TM for Broadband Services Until 2029




Maxis's EV Integration Initiative

The first set of EVs comprises six BYD Dolphin extended-range vehicles utilised by Maxis' mobile and fiber operations teams in the Central and Northern regions. As part of its fleet refresh strategy, Maxis aims to replace all its two-wheel-drive (2WD) service vehicles in metro and urban sites with EVs in phases over the next five years. The company says it has 40 such vehicles in service.

Positive Impact and Future Plans

"We believe this initiative not only reduces our operational costs and enhances efficiency but also reflects our dedication to fostering positive change within our industry. Adopting EVs also aligns with Maxis' broader efforts to contribute to global initiatives that address climate change to create a more lasting positive impact on the planet," said Maxis.

Also Read: Maxis Launches Regional Internet Hubs in Kota Kinabalu and Kuching

PoC and Charging Infrastructure

Maxis said it did a proof-of-concept trial by leasing two EVs for operations support last year, prior to integrating EVs into its field operations, and the pilot program enabled the advancement of this EV initiative.

Furthermore, the company has also established solar-powered EV charging infrastructure at its Subang Hi-Tech, Sungai Besi, Kepong, Rawang, Nilai, Seberang Prai, and Johor Bahru Technical Operation Centers (TOCs) to serve its growing EV fleet.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Even when they were in their looting period, ARPU was less than 100 ( unlike now which is above 200…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

mani :

When did this happen? I'm so out of touch

Vodafone Idea Boosts Network Capacity in South Karnataka

Girish Gowda :

Only Indians can say and do anything to lower their own. So much self hatred. Don't worry, normal people are…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Girish Gowda :

So that is why Lootel invests nothing while wants to loot all Indians like earlier when they were paying peanuts…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

Rupesh :

Govt and DoT have to accept that fact that they can't expect revenues to be likes of developed nation. Companies…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments