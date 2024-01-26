Maxis Begins Deploying Electric Vehicles for Field Operations



Malaysian operator Maxis has started integrating electric vehicles (EVs) into its field operations as part of its sustainability measures. The telco said the initiative is in line with the company's plan to reduce its carbon footprint and adopt clean energy solutions. In a press release this week, the company said this move underscores its dedication to sustainable practices, minimising its carbon footprint, and promoting an eco-friendlier future.

Maxis's EV Integration Initiative

The first set of EVs comprises six BYD Dolphin extended-range vehicles utilised by Maxis' mobile and fiber operations teams in the Central and Northern regions. As part of its fleet refresh strategy, Maxis aims to replace all its two-wheel-drive (2WD) service vehicles in metro and urban sites with EVs in phases over the next five years. The company says it has 40 such vehicles in service.

Positive Impact and Future Plans

"We believe this initiative not only reduces our operational costs and enhances efficiency but also reflects our dedication to fostering positive change within our industry. Adopting EVs also aligns with Maxis' broader efforts to contribute to global initiatives that address climate change to create a more lasting positive impact on the planet," said Maxis.

PoC and Charging Infrastructure

Maxis said it did a proof-of-concept trial by leasing two EVs for operations support last year, prior to integrating EVs into its field operations, and the pilot program enabled the advancement of this EV initiative.

Furthermore, the company has also established solar-powered EV charging infrastructure at its Subang Hi-Tech, Sungai Besi, Kepong, Rawang, Nilai, Seberang Prai, and Johor Bahru Technical Operation Centers (TOCs) to serve its growing EV fleet.