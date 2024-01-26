Elisa Partners with Voimatel to Expand Fiber Optic Network in Finland



Finnish operator Elisa announced that it has reached an agreement with data and electricity grid network provider Voimatel to build a fiber-optic network and strengthen its fiber-optic infrastructure. The EUR 40 million contract will facilitate the deployment of a fiber optic network to serve small homes, as part of Elisa's investments in the coming years.

Fiber Optic Expansion in Finland

Elisa stated this week that fast internet connections are reaching more and more homes in Finland as it continues to enhance its fiber optic network in several hundred areas around the country. Customers can sign up for a fiber optic (FTTH) connection at any stage, either during the sales phase, at the start of construction, or after the completion of fiber optic network deployment in the area.

Customer Benefits

"5G and optical fiber are currently Finns' favourite options for home connection, and we will continue to systematically expand both of these networks. Customers appreciate Elisa's long-term domestic network development, sustainable business operations, and clear contract models: the total costs are easy to understand when you get the fiber connection and subscription from the same operator. The contract signed with Voimatel is one part of our construction projects for the coming years," says Elisa Finland.

Network Reach

Elisa noted that its fiber connection is available to over a million households and commercial apartments in Finland. On the other hand, Elisa's 5G network covers more than 92 percent of Finnish residences and offers another option for home internet services.

As reported by TelecomTalk in December 2023, Elisa Finland acquired the fiber network of utility company Elenia, with approximately 8,000 premises passed, to strengthen its existing infrastructure.