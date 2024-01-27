BSNL Awards Tejas Networks Additional Purchase Order Worth Rs 107 Crore

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Last year, Tejas Networks won a Rs 696 crore PAN-India deal from BSNL for supplying the TJ1400 series routers. The Indian government pushed BSNL to launch 4G using homegrown tech only. For this, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) and ITI Limited got an advance purchase order (APO) of about Rs 19,000 crore to deploy 4G in 1 lakh sites.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has awarded Tejas Networks an additional purchase order worth Rs 107 crore.
  • The order is for shipping 4G Radio Access Networks (RAN) for additional sites
  • Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company is supplying the RAN equipment that BSNL is using to deploy homegrown 4G in India.

Follow Us

bsnl awards tejas networks additional purchase order

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has awarded Tejas Networks an additional purchase order worth Rs 107 crore. The order is for shipping 4G Radio Access Networks (RAN) for additional sites. Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company is supplying the RAN equipment that BSNL is using to deploy homegrown 4G in India.




During the Q3 FY24 earnings call, Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer at Tejas Networks, said, "On the wireless segment, we continued to ramp up our BSNL 4G RAN shipments, and several thousand systems have been shipped which are a combination of single and dual-band radios in Band 1 and Band 28."

Read More - BSNL to Complete Significant 4G Deployment by Diwali 2024: Vaishnaw

According to an ET report, Tejas Networks has also started supplying the backhaul equipment of IP/MPLS routers. During the earnings call, the COO said that this is a project of several hundred crores for deploying more than 15,000 routers. This project will enable the backhaul network of BSNL 4G nationwide.

Last year, Tejas Networks won a Rs 696 crore PAN-India deal from BSNL for supplying the TJ1400 series routers. The Indian government pushed BSNL to launch 4G using homegrown tech only. For this, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) and ITI Limited got an advance purchase order (APO) of about Rs 19,000 crore to deploy 4G in 1 lakh sites.

Read More - BSNL 4G Will Reach Ernakulam in Last Quarter of 2024

Once BSNL launches 4G throughout the country, the state-run telecom operator will upgrade the existing network to 5G as well. The report said that Roy confirmed there is a BSNL tender which includes the 5G upgrade of 40,000 sites. But that is far away from here. To go towards 5G, BSNL first needs to reach its 4G deployment goal of 1 lakh sites throughout India.

Tejas confirmed that the equipment it is providing to BSNL for 4G has undergone extensive trials for around a year in Punjab.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Even when they were in their looting period, ARPU was less than 100 ( unlike now which is above 200…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

mani :

When did this happen? I'm so out of touch

Vodafone Idea Boosts Network Capacity in South Karnataka

Girish Gowda :

Only Indians can say and do anything to lower their own. So much self hatred. Don't worry, normal people are…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Girish Gowda :

So that is why Lootel invests nothing while wants to loot all Indians like earlier when they were paying peanuts…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

Rupesh :

Govt and DoT have to accept that fact that they can't expect revenues to be likes of developed nation. Companies…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments