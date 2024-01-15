BSNL to Complete Significant 4G Deployment by Diwali 2024: Vaishnaw

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

The govt expects BSNL to turn profitable with the relief packages and the arrival of 4G by 2027. As per the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) report, the state-run telecom operator's subscriber market share at the end of October was 8.08%.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started its 4G deployment and will have completed a significant part of the rollout by Diwali 2024.
  • The technology stack that BSNL is using for 4G will be upgradable to 5G as well.
  • Without high-speed networks, BSNL has continuously been losing market share to private companies.

Follow Us

bsnl to complete significant 4g deployment by

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started its 4G deployment and will have completed a significant part of the rollout by Diwali 2024, said telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. According to a report from the Indian Express, Vaishnaw said that BSNL is being revived in a "very systematic and methodical way". The technology stack that BSNL is using for 4G will be upgradable to 5G as well. Vaishaw believes that telecom in India is a sunrise sector and remarked on the new technology and investments that are coming.




Read More - BSNL Increases the Validity of Rs 151 Plan

He also talked about the telecom operators investing about Rs 2 lakh crore for rolling out 5G in the country. Vaishnaw highlighted the fact that India has become one of the few countries globally that has indigenously developed 4G and 5G tech. Many countries including the US, Australia, and Europe have expressed their interest in the telecom technology that India has developed.

The govt expects BSNL to turn profitable with the relief packages and the arrival of 4G by 2027. As per the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) report, the state-run telecom operator's subscriber market share at the end of October was 8.08%. The company wants to take it to 20% by 2025 with the help of 4G and 5G rollouts.

Read More - BSNL 4G Will Reach Ernakulam in Last Quarter of 2024

Without high-speed networks, BSNL has continuously been losing market share to private companies. BSNL users in most parts of India still have to make use of the 2G and 3G networks. The govt has already reserved 4G and 5G spectrum for BSNL as part of the relief packages. Once the infrastructure is ready, BSNL can proceed with rolling out 4G and then later upgrade it to 5G NSA (non-standalone architecture). TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is deploying 4G for BSNL and will also maintain the networks for the next nine years.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Who design these tarrifs 288 is good enough plan if network is okay. But 91 plan don't make sense at…

BSNL Brings New Rs 91 and Rs 288 Prepaid Plans

rahul_yadav :

Thanks for the credit ? ? ?

Jio 5G Unlimited Data Offer to Stay Until 2024 At…

Rupesh :

@Faraz, The reporting standards in a company is not like what you think. If we are doing yearly recharge for…

Indian Telecom Sector Tariff Hikes for Mobile Services are Nearby

Faraz :

I am expecting Jio ARPU more in last quarter of 2023 as many people did annual recharge to extend unlimited…

Indian Telecom Sector Tariff Hikes for Mobile Services are Nearby

rahul_yadav :

Excitel has a problem with the people in charge of each area. Some areas in the same city get really…

Excitel Launches New Plan with OTT + Wi-Fi and LiveTV,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments