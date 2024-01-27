Web Series Premiering on OTT This January for Weekend Binging



It's another week in January, and the digital entertainment world has arrived with some exciting and intriguing web series. Following the tremendous success of the Sankranti flicks at the box office, the OTT world seems to be matching up with the web series debuting this week. From crime mysteries to reality drama shows, here are the online series premiering this week that will keep you occupied all week.

Also Read: Exciting New Releases on OTT Platforms to Kickstart Your Weekend









Check out the trailers for these online series to help you decide which one to watch this weekend. So make your plans, grab your favorite munchies, and dive into the enthralling stories that await you in the digital universe.

Shark Tank India: Season 3

Aspiring Indian entrepreneurs pitch their company plans to a panel of investors, convincing them to invest in their ideas. This famous corporate reality show returns after two successful seasons to entertain and inspire viewers. This season's judging panel consists of 12 judges, including Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Varun Dua.

Release date: January 22, 2024

OTT Platform: Sony Liv

Queer Eye: Season 8

In this modern relaunch of the Emmy Award-winning reality series, an all-new "Fab Five" provides guys with fashion, grooming, food, culture, and design advice. Antoni Porowski, Tan France, and Karamo Brown star in the principal roles on the English reality television show.

Release date: January 24, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Also Read: Exciting Lineup of New Releases on OTT Platforms This Weekend

Griselda

Chronicle the life of Griselda Blanco, who founded one of history's wealthiest cartels. Blanco, a devoted mother, used a lethal combination of charm and unsuspected cruelty to deftly maneuver between family and business, earning her the nickname "Black Widow." Sofia Vergara and Alberto Guerra feature in the series' key roles.

Release date: January 25, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

As He-Man and the valiant warriors take on Skeletor's soldiers and something more in the latest epic phase of the fight for Castle Grayskull, it's technology against magic. Diedrich Bader and Melissa Benoist feature in the principal roles of this science fiction animated series.

Release date: January 25, 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Also Read: Korean Dramas You Can’t Miss on Disney Plus Hotstar

Expats

Set against the vivid and tumultuous backdrop of 2014 Hong Kong, the lives of three American women—Margaret, Hilary, and Mercy—intersect following a devastating family tragedy. The principal actors in this English drama series are Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Jack Huston.

Release date: January 26, 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Flex X Cop

The main actors in this mysterious comedy-drama series from Korea are Ahn Bo-Hyun and Park Ji-Hyun. Kim Jae-Hong directed the show. The plot revolves around a chaebol cop who teams up with a gritty investigator to bring down crooks with a little of riches and a lot of humor.

Release date: January 26, 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Also Read: Top Five Must-Watch Biopics on OTT Platforms

Karmma Calling

Raveena Tandon and Namratha Sheth play the key characters in this Hindi drama television series. A girl seeking vengeance and showing no mercy. She wants an eye for an eye, blood for blood, and duplicity to be avenged. What goes around eventually comes around. Let Karma come calling; she'll handle it.

Release date: January 26, 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Viewers are in for a treat as they embark on a weekend binge-watching spree, immersing themselves in the enthralling stories waiting to unfold in the digital realm.