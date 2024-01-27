Deutsche Telekom Reaches One Million Fiber Optic Customers Milestone



Deutsche Telekom announced that one million customers are now actively using an FTTP (pure fiber) connection on its network. The German telecom provider on Friday said that its one-millionth connection was established this week in Halle an der Saale. The operator mentioned that there is an increasing demand for bandwidth and usage of fiber optics. The number of households with access to a fiber connection increased by 380,000 in December 2023 and now stands at around 8 million.

Speed and Access Expansion

Speeds of up to 1 Gbps are achievable in areas where Telekom's fiber network is available. Telekom also noted that 36 million households can subscribe to at least one tariff on its network with speeds of up to 100 Mbps or more. The company highlighted the top applications most used in Telekom's fixed network for downloads in December, including YouTube, followed by Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney, and the gaming platform Playstation.

In another recent development, Deutsche Telekom has signed a partnership agreement with Kabel + Satellit Bergen to jointly build an FTTH network for 11,000 households and businesses on the island of Ruegen in the Baltic Sea by the end of 2025.

The companies will build on the network operated by the Water Supply and wastewater treatment association (ZWAR) in Ruegen, which was constructed with subsidies.

Telekom noted that this is its first cooperation with a network tenant based on a subsidised FTTH network of a special-purpose association.

Partnership for Future Growth

Telekom in Germany said, "So far, we have always concluded our cooperation with the network owner himself. The agreement with Kabel + Sat is therefore a novelty for Telekom. We would like this cooperation to serve nationwide as a blueprint for further cooperation on funded networks. Cooperation with regional suppliers is and will remain a central component of our fiber optic strategy. On Rugen, together with our partner Kabel + Sat, we are now showing that Telekom is ready to break new ground for more variety of providers and high speed for our customers."