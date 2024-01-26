Deutsche Telekom to Upgrade Messaging Capabilities for 5G Readiness in Europe



Deutsche Telekom has awarded a contract to modernise and innovate messaging capabilities for 5G readiness for its networks across several European countries, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Greece, and Slovakia, to Network Software Provider Mavenir. Mavenir is implementing its fully cloud-native Message Controller solution across four Deutsche Telekom properties in Europe.

Secure Messaging Solution

In an official release, Mavenir said its secure messaging solution is designed to boost revenue growth by facilitating secure Application to Person (A2P) messaging across various network generations, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G. Key features of the solution include remote Over-The-Air (OTA) activation of devices and enhanced power efficiencies as required by SMS compared to a permanent data connection, crucial for the growing machine-to-machine communication (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications enabled by 5G technology.

Message Controller

The Message Controller consolidates messaging requirements across all network generations (2G/3G/4G/IMS/5G) into a single, streamlined solution, eliminating unnecessary complexity. It encompasses functions such as MMSC, SMSC, IP Short Message Gateway (IP-SM GW), SMS firewall, and the pivotal SMS Function (SMSF) for 5G messaging.

Key Features

Delivered as a fully containerised cloud-native solution able to run on any cloud, the solution reportedly increases agility and flexibility while lowering cost, energy consumption, and carbon footprint. Moreover, the Message Controller is ready for automation capabilities, leveraging Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) tools to expedite deployment, upgrades, and scaling processes, according to the official statement.

"The long experience with Mavenir in the Messaging area has shown that we can successfully work as partners to deliver the best service to our customers. For our DT cloudification journey, we decided to continue this partnership in our European footprint," said Deutsche Telekom.