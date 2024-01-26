Tele2 Latvia Invests in AI-Based Customer Service Solution

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This example from Tele2 shows well that AI can be a great assistant to an employee and help strengthen a specific function in the company.

Highlights

  • Taka assists employees in serving customers more efficiently.
  • AI analyses buying parameters, customer needs, and company goals to recommend suitable products.
  • Taka serves as a digital guide for employees, aiding continuous learning and development.


Tele2 Latvia has invested EUR 250,000 in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based customer service solution Taka. In an official release this week, Tele2 said the software will assist Tele2's employees in serving customers more efficiently. The AI analyses individual and group buying parameters, customer needs, and company goals, recommending the most suitable services and products.

AI in Customer Service

Tele2 noted that Taka, or the automated assistant for commercial offers, is like a digital manual or map for employees who continue to learn and develop with the help of AI every day, so that recommendations to Tele2 customers become more accurate over time.

Empowering Tele2's Employees

"There are many public statements that AI will outcompete humans in the future and that many professions will disappear, but this example from Tele2 shows well that AI can be a great assistant to an employee and help strengthen a specific function in the company - in our case, customer service," says Tele2 Latvia.

"This solution was important to us because we are developing as a multi-service company that offers more and more diverse services. Therefore, we created 'TAKA' to help employees not 'get lost' in the huge sea of products, knowing that the company's ambition is to expand the service portfolio in the future as well."

Recognized Innovation in Telecom

Tele2 also said the assistant developed by it has been recognised as innovative on the scale of the European telecommunications industry by international auditors conducting a Customer Value Management (CVM) audit, in which the analysis of the company's processes was analysed.

