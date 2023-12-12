Deutsche Telekom Begins Deployment of Open RAN Network in Germany



Deutsche Telekom (DT) announced today that it has initiated the deployment of a multi-vendor Open Network in collaboration with Nokia and Fujitsu in Germany. The project, already underway, will extend from Q1 2024 onwards and will witness Nokia replacing the incumbent vendor as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed by both companies at MWC 2023.

Initial Cluster Deployment

The technology is reportedly fully integrated into DT's live commercial network, and the initial cluster will provide 2G, 4G, and 5G commercial services to customers in the Neubrandenburg area of Northern Germany.

Open RAN Solution

According to the official statement, Nokia will deploy its commercial Open RAN-compliant, high-performance, energy-efficient 5G AirScale baseband solution in DT's commercial network, including Fujitsu Radio Units. This deployment ensures that DT has full-feature, service, and performance parity with classic purpose-built RAN.

Deutsche Telekom commented, "Open RAN is crucial to Deutsche Telekom’s strategy to promote greater supplier diversity and accelerate customer-oriented innovation in the radio access network. Our commercial deployment with Nokia and Fujitsu is an important step to prepare multi-vendor Open RAN as the technology of choice for future networks."

Additionally, Deutsche Telekom and Nokia have agreed to explore O-RAN technology around Cloud RAN, 3rd party CaaS, RIC, SMO, and energy efficiency.