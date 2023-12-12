Deutsche Telekom Begins Deployment of Open RAN Network in Germany

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Deutsche Telekom, in partnership with Nokia and Fujitsu, has commenced the deployment of a multi-vendor Open Network in Germany.

Highlights

  • Multi-vendor Open Network deployment started by Deutsche Telekom.
  • Full 2G, 4G, and 5G services provided in Neubrandenburg area.
  • Nokia's 5G AirScale and Fujitsu Radio Units integrated into DT's live network.

Follow Us

Deutsche Telekom Begins Deployment of Open RAN Network in Germany
Deutsche Telekom (DT) announced today that it has initiated the deployment of a multi-vendor Open Network in collaboration with Nokia and Fujitsu in Germany. The project, already underway, will extend from Q1 2024 onwards and will witness Nokia replacing the incumbent vendor as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed by both companies at MWC 2023.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom, Mavenir Announce Advancements in 5G SA Network Slicing Service

Initial Cluster Deployment

The technology is reportedly fully integrated into DT's live commercial network, and the initial cluster will provide 2G, 4G, and 5G commercial services to customers in the Neubrandenburg area of Northern Germany.

Open RAN Solution

According to the official statement, Nokia will deploy its commercial Open RAN-compliant, high-performance, energy-efficient 5G AirScale baseband solution in DT's commercial network, including Fujitsu Radio Units. This deployment ensures that DT has full-feature, service, and performance parity with classic purpose-built RAN.

Also Read: 1&1 Launches 5G Mobile Services Over Open RAN Network in Germany

Deutsche Telekom commented, "Open RAN is crucial to Deutsche Telekom’s strategy to promote greater supplier diversity and accelerate customer-oriented innovation in the radio access network. Our commercial deployment with Nokia and Fujitsu is an important step to prepare multi-vendor Open RAN as the technology of choice for future networks."

Additionally, Deutsche Telekom and Nokia have agreed to explore O-RAN technology around Cloud RAN, 3rd party CaaS, RIC, SMO, and energy efficiency.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

No benefit of these plans or extra validity. Jio already giving 23 days extra and best class services along with…

BSNL Yearly Plan Rs 2,999 Offers Extra Validity: Check Details

pratulk09 :

They are covering cities but have pockets within cities where there is no AirFiber coverage. I made a payment for…

Jio AirFiber Now Present in 500+ Cities and 25 States

shivraj roy :

Just like MINT mobile ,Orange etc in the USA? You mean we need more telecos which tie up with existing…

Telecom Sector of India to Get More Reforms: Report

Saket :

that name is none other than TATA GROUP

BSNL Subscriber Base Over the Last Decade

Saket :

To give you relevance, Market structure with just 2.5+ 1 govt player is really not good either for industry, nor…

Telecom Sector of India to Get More Reforms: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments