Samsung to Double Down on AI with Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung, a large tech manufacturer, is going to focus more on bringing artificial intelligence (AI) related features to future Galaxy smartphones. Google Pixel 8 has integrated many AI features, and Samsung doesn't want to stay behind here. The future One UI update will bring some new AI features to existing as well as new Galaxy smartphones. Some features may be limited to high-end phones due to processor and memory requirements.

But the AI features that Samsung is working on will be similar to what you already see on the Pixel 8 series. You could see things such as AI-generated wallpaper, AI-assisted Photo expansion, and more with One UI 6.1. Samsung phone users might soon also be able to use AI to change the location of certain objects in an image. The Samsung Notes app is also expected to get AI support which will enable the auto-formatting of big paragraphs and generate a summary for the same when prompted.

Further, Samsung is working on bringing a new AI feature called "AI Live Translate Call" to the Galaxy smartphones. This feature would enable customers/users to understand what the other person is saying on the call in their native language. There are already third-party apps for this, but then those won't be required anymore.

However, this does raise questions about the privacy of the user's conversations. Samsung has maintained that the feature will be used locally on the phone and the data of private conversations will never leave the phone of the user. Following this, more companies such as Apple and other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are expected to invest more resources in coming up with AI features for their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series, expected to launch in Jan 2024, should come with exclusive AI features meant for flagship Samsung phones.