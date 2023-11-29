POCO M6 Pro 5G Gets a New Variant in India

The POCO M6 Pro 5G is now available in a new variant in the Indian market. The device was already available in two memory variants, now POCO has introduced a third memory variant for customers. The decision to bring a new memory variant must have come looking at the demand for higher storage models. Let's take a look at the price of the new variant, as the other features and specifications remain the same.









POCO M6 Pro 5G Price for all Variants in India

The POCO M6 Pro 5G has a new memory variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The new 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 in India. But for the time being, you can get it at a lower price. As part of the launch offer, POCO M6 Pro 5G is available at a discount of Rs 2,000. This means that its price is Rs 12,999 currently.

Of course, the other two memory variants are still available in the market. The base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage costs Rs 11,999 while the 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs 12,999. You can get the smartphone in two colour options - Power Black and Forest Green.

POCO M6 Pro 5G Specifications in India

The POCO M6 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The maximum brightness that the device can support is 550nits. For protection, there's Corning Gorilla Glass 3 at the top. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and bottom-firing speakers. It will run on MIUI 14 out of the box. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There's a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there's an 8MP sensor at the front.