Nos Launches 5G Standalone Network in Portugal



Portuguese mobile operator NOS has introduced a 5G Standalone (5G SA) network, claiming to be the first to launch the latest generation mobile network in the country. NOS has implemented a new data core for the 5G SA network, stating that this upgrade will enable the provision of new services with increased capacity and the implementation of features such as ultra-low latency, network slicing, private networks, and IoT support, among others.

Also Read: Start Campus Selects Nautilus Cooling Technology for 495 MW SINES Project









New 5G Data Core Partnerships

The new data architecture was developed in partnership with Nokia to implement a new 5G Data Core and signalling components, designed to be cloud-native, scalable, and secure. The evolution of the voice component and customer profile was developed in collaboration with Ericsson. According to the official statement, the first data session in Portugal took place on September 27th.

5G Investments

The telco emphasised that the development of the fifth generation (5G) of mobile networks has been a priority for the company, with an investment of around 420 million euros to date and an additional 110 million euros expected in the coming years.

Also Read: One Communications Launches 5G Network in Bermuda

NOS 5G Coverage

NOS said it offers the best and largest 5G coverage in the country, with over 4200 base stations and coverage reaching more than 93 percent of the population. Furthermore, the company noted that almost one in four NOS customers already have 5G equipment, and this number is expected to grow as 76 percent of smartphones sold by the company are already 5G-enabled.

Also Read: Meo Launches 10 Gbps Fiber Broadband Service in Portugal

5G Projects

NOS also highlighted making the first 5G SA available in its 5G Digital incubator to boost innovation and experimentation. The company mentioned on the business side that it has already closed agreements for more than 500 5G/IoT projects in companies and institutions, spanning from healthcare to retail.