Masmovil Extends 5G Coverage, Now Available in 2,217 Spanish Localities

Spanish telecommunications provider Grupo MasMovil has significantly expanded its Yoigo 5G network, reaching 77 percent of the population.

Highlights

  • 5G coverage in 2,217 towns across all 52 Spanish provinces.
  • Yoigo's 5G network offers faster browsing speeds, lower latency, and real-time virtual and augmented reality experiences.
  • Yoigo provides a wide range of 5G devices, including free 5G mobile phones.

Masmovil 5G Coverage Now Available in 2,217 Spanish Localities
Spanish telecommunications provider Grupo MasMovil has announced the extension of its Yoigo 5G network to an additional 151 municipalities across 42 provinces, as detailed in a press release updating the progress of its 5G network expansion. With this development, the MasMovil Group now offers 5G services covering 77 percent of the Spanish population.

5G Network Expansion

In its latest network expansion, Grupo MasMovil announced that its 5G network is now available in 2,217 towns and municipalities nationwide and already boasts 5G coverage in all 52 Spanish provinces.

Yoigo Customer Benefits

Yoigo customers can now access 5G services in all Spanish provinces, including new towns to be added in the coming months. Customers in these areas will benefit from high browsing speeds, lower latency, and real-time experiences of virtual and augmented reality, allowing more simultaneous connections.

5G Compatible Devices

Yoigo, boasting a lineup of over 40 devices which are compatible with 5G technology, claims to be the first operator in Spain to provide free 5G mobile phones to its customers, according to the official release.

Grupo MasMovil expressed its commitment to expanding 5G connectivity further, reaching almost 80 percent of the population, and pledged to continue working towards increasing this figure in the upcoming months.

Expert Opinion

