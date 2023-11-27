OnePlus 12 Design Officially Revealed Along with Some Info

OnePlus 12, the next flagship phone from OnePlus, is going to launch in China on December 4, 2023. The smartphone is going to come with design improvements over the OnePlus 11, which launched earlier this year. With the OnePlus 12, a new shade of green with a fresh design will be brought to the market by OnePlus. There should be a black variant as well. OnePlus is calling the new green variant design - 'Flowy Emerald'.









Alert Slider Shifts to the Left Side

Alert Slider on the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 11 along with other OnePlus phones were on the right side. But with the OnePlus 12, the alert slider is shifting to the left side of the body. OnePlus said that it is a strategic decision to move the alert slider to the left. This is because OnePlus is bringing a new integrated antenna to the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus said that after internal testing, it was found that the optimal position for the gaming antennas is between the forefingers of the user when the phone is being held in landscape mode. But currently, that space is being occupied by the alert slider on the OnePlus 11. Thus with the OnePlus 12, the alert slider will shift to the left of the body.

"The repositioning of the Alert Slider presents a challenge in ensuring optimal antenna signal strength on the same side of the phone. To tackle this issue, OnePlus utilizes Ultra-compact Full-band Antenna technology and industry-first Alert Slider Antenna Integration technology to minimize the space occupied by the Alert Slider to the greatest extent possible," said OnePlus.

With this, the OnePlus 12 users should see reduced latencies when playing online multiplayer games. The device is all set to go official on December 4 in China. It should hit the global market in early 2024.