OnePlus Open Gets Great Response from the Indian Market

OnePlus Open, the first foldable smartphone launched by OnePlus in India saw great response in the Indian market. The price of the OnePlus Open falls under the ultra-premium category and despite that, it did really well on the platform of Amazon India. For the unaware, the OnePlus Open costs Rs 1,39,999 in India. OnePlus said that during the open sale day (the first day a phone is available to purchase), the OnePlus Open emerged as the highest-selling foldable phone on Amazon in its price segment.









OnePlus Open brings many firsts to a foldable phone. Be it camera capabilities or power for multi-tasking, the OnePlus Open won't disappoint. The software has been designed keeping in mind that any user going for this phone must look to multi-task and thus, you will get to see features that are tablet-like and would allow you to work efficiently on the phone. OnePlus Open is definitely giving tough competition to foldables from other brands such as Samsung. The device from Samsung, Galaxy Z Fold5 is heavier and costlier than the OnePlus Open and also lacks many features that you get with the OnePlus device.

Further, it is not just the OnePlus Open that did well on Amazon. In fact, the brand itself did very well on the e-commerce platform during the Great Indian Festival Sale of 2023.

OnePlus said that it emerged as the best-selling smartphone brand during the Amazon sale (Oct 6 to Nov 10), in terms of value. In the premium segment (over Rs 30,000), OnePlus 11R emerged as the best-selling device in its price segment on the platform. Further, in the budget proposition, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G got an incredible response, said OnePlus.

OnePlus sells directly through its mobile app (OnePlus Store) and the OnePlus India website. However, you can also purchase genuine OnePlus products from Amazon.in in India.