OnePlus Open Gets Great Response from the Indian Market

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • OnePlus Open, the first foldable smartphone launched by OnePlus in India saw great response in the Indian market.
  • The price of the OnePlus Open falls under the ultra-premium category and despite that, it did really well on the platform of Amazon India.
  • OnePlus Open costs Rs 1,39,999 in India.

Follow Us

oneplus open gets great response from the

OnePlus Open, the first foldable smartphone launched by OnePlus in India saw great response in the Indian market. The price of the OnePlus Open falls under the ultra-premium category and despite that, it did really well on the platform of Amazon India. For the unaware, the OnePlus Open costs Rs 1,39,999 in India. OnePlus said that during the open sale day (the first day a phone is available to purchase), the OnePlus Open emerged as the highest-selling foldable phone on Amazon in its price segment.




Read More - OnePlus’s First Foldable OnePlus Open Launched in India: Check Details

OnePlus Open brings many firsts to a foldable phone. Be it camera capabilities or power for multi-tasking, the OnePlus Open won't disappoint. The software has been designed keeping in mind that any user going for this phone must look to multi-task and thus, you will get to see features that are tablet-like and would allow you to work efficiently on the phone. OnePlus Open is definitely giving tough competition to foldables from other brands such as Samsung. The device from Samsung, Galaxy Z Fold5 is heavier and costlier than the OnePlus Open and also lacks many features that you get with the OnePlus device.

Further, it is not just the OnePlus Open that did well on Amazon. In fact, the brand itself did very well on the e-commerce platform during the Great Indian Festival Sale of 2023.

Read More - eSIM Support Arrives for OnePlus Open

OnePlus said that it emerged as the best-selling smartphone brand during the Amazon sale (Oct 6 to Nov 10), in terms of value. In the premium segment (over Rs 30,000),  OnePlus 11R emerged as the best-selling device in its price segment on the platform. Further, in the budget proposition, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G got an incredible response, said OnePlus.

OnePlus sells directly through its mobile app (OnePlus Store) and the OnePlus India website. However, you can also purchase genuine OnePlus products from Amazon.in in India.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Krishn :

Vodafone idea won't be able to raise funds unless Vodafone leaves Vi.

Vodafone Idea Might Not Raise Funds in December Quarter: Report

Faraz :

So if SMS based process is abolished, then customers won't need to do 1 month recharge to port out ?…

Indian Telcos Not Letting Users Port Using Unfair Means, Claims…

Deepak Kumar Vasudevan :

The infamous AVOID cartel

Indian Telcos Not Letting Users Port Using Unfair Means, Claims…

shivraj roy :

“Aree customer port ker lega Ussko accha service milega Aaise kaise!!” -Airtel & Vi

Indian Telcos Not Letting Users Port Using Unfair Means, Claims…

Krishn :

Very right suggestion from jio. The other two private telecos have Ph.D in unethical practices.

Indian Telcos Not Letting Users Port Using Unfair Means, Claims…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments