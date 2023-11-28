Bouygues Telecom Modernises IP Core Network for Capacity and Energy Efficiency



French telecommunications provider Bouygues Telecom is modernising its IP Core Network to enhance capacity and energy efficiency through the implementation of Nokia's FP5-based IP routers. The official release states that Nokia's 7750 Service Router (SR) platform, powered by FP5 silicon, will be deployed to cater to the traffic capacity growth required for future services, meeting the demands of Bouygues Telecom's expanding French customer base.

Cutting-Edge Solution Deployment

This solution deployment enables Bouygues Telecom to build higher-capacity IP networks with enhanced energy efficiency. The future-ready 800GE capability will expedite the company's ability to scale, ensuring sustainable growth to meet the anticipated surge in future traffic. Nokia emphasises that the transition from the existing FP4 to the FP5 platform will be seamless, extending the network life of deployed systems while scaling capacity.

Bouygues Telecom expressed its commitment to this partnership with Nokia, stating, "We have had a long relationship with Nokia, and we were looking for a reliable future-ready solution to help us evolve our IP network to match our growing customer base. The upgrade of our IP network with FP5 will allow us to balance capacity and sustainability to deliver the best customer experience."

Security Gateway Services Upgrade

In addition to the IP network upgrade, Bouygues Telecom will enhance security gateway services by deploying SR-1 routers and the 7750 Extended Services Appliance (ESA) to address the increased capacity and scalability demands of mobile broadband services.

The official statement concludes, "This upgrade enables Bouygues Telecom to confidently manage their growth initiatives as they continue delivering the exceptional experience their customers count on both now and in the future."