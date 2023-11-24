Bouygues Telecom Deploys Broadpeak’s nanoCDN for Multicast ABR Streaming



French full-service telecommunications operator, Bouygues Telecom, has announced the deployment of Broadpeak's nanoCDN multicast ABR technology. This implementation aims to decrease the impact of streaming on the network while ensuring an optimal video experience. As the consumption of streaming video content continues to grow, operators are facing a significant increase in the amount of data transmitted through telecom networks.

Deploying Broadpeak's nanoCDN Multicast ABR

In response to this shift in usage, Bouygues Telecom has adopted Broadpeak's nanoCDN Multicast-ABR technology, which reportedly reduces traffic by 90 percent compared to unicast content without compromising the quality of experience.

"The strong growth of video streaming puts a sustained strain on our network, especially when it comes to popular programs streamed live on high-traffic channels," said Bouygues Telecom.

Reduced Traffic, Enhanced Quality

"The nanoCDN multicast ABR solution is a game changer, allowing us to reduce network impact while guaranteeing the best viewing experience for our customers. A first in France, this was made possible thanks to our collaboration with Broadpeak."

The nanoCDN Multicast ABR solution from Broadpeak comprises software in the headend that pulls source ABR (Adaptive Bitrate) streams and embeds them into Multicast, addressing scalability and potential quality issues. The nanoCDN agent within the home gateways then converts the received stream back to Unicast, enabling video delivery to Smart TVs, according to the official release.

User Benefits

Since May of this year, multicast ABR has been available to Bouygues Telecom customers subscribed to a Bbox Smart TV1 offer and equipped with a compatible modem. This implementation has resulted in a 94 percent decrease in delivered data volume over the last three months.

Bouygues Telecom plans to extend this technology to a total of 30 high-traffic channels by early 2024, encompassing general and news channels, as well as sports and entertainment channels.

While already accessible to some Bouygues Telecom customers, Broadpeak's multicast ABR solution will be progressively deployed to the entire Bbox Smart TV user base, according to the joint statement.