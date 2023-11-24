E& Introduces Eco-Friendly Green SIM Cards to Promote Sustainability

The new SIM cards are made from recycled consumer electronics and have a lower carbon footprint than traditional cards. This initiative is part of e&'s broader commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental impact.

Highlights

  • Over half a million Green SIM Cards from recycled electronics.
  • 52 percent reduction in energy consumption at mobile network sites.
  • Aligning with COP28 and declaring 2023 as the Year of Sustainability.

e&, this week, announced the introduction of an eco-friendly Green SIM Card initiative for its UAE customers, coinciding with the country hosting COP28 in Dubai and declaring 2023 as the 'Year of Sustainability.' "Sustainability remains a key factor in e&'s overall mission to meet its 2030 net-zero target as it accelerates the implementation of climate action projects in its UAE operations," the official release said.

Green SIM Card

e& mentioned that it is accelerating the pace of its green initiatives to enable a low-carbon society, reduce environmental impact, and promote sustainability. The Green SIM Cards initiative is part of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitment.

The Green SIM cards are manufactured from recycled consumer electronics and are reported to be more environmentally sustainable than traditional cards, with a lower carbon footprint. According to e&, over half a million Green SIM Cards have been procured to cater widely to visitors and attendees arriving in the UAE for the COP28 event.

Reducing Carbon Footprint

e& commented, "We are delighted to introduce Green SIM Cards as part of our commitment to innovate sustainably and responsibly. As a leader in the technology space, we want to contribute to global climate efforts by implementing eco-friendly solutions."

Sustainability Drive

The company mentioned that it is taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint and is working toward achieving net-zero in scope 1 and 2 within the group’s operations in the UAE by 2030.

In line with this, the group has deployed energy-efficient wireless equipment at its mobile network sites, resulting in a 52 percent reduction in energy consumption compared to conventional equipment. This translates to an annual decline of 7.6 tonnes of carbon emissions per site.

