Etisalat UAE Expands Mobile 5G Standalone Network for All Customers

Etisalat in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the launch of the 5G Standalone Mobile Network Services available for all users on a compatible device, as per multiple media reports. This comes after the initial launch of the 5G SA Service for Fixed Wireless Users (FWA) in February 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk. Etisalat first introduced its 5G Non-Standalone (5G NSA) service in 2018.









Improved User Experience

Etisalat said with this launch, mobile users will be able to access a complete Standalone 5G Network, which offers higher uplink speeds, improved battery life, faster network connectivity, and supports new applications such as Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and Video over New Radio (ViNR) calling experiences.

Network Slicing Feature

Etisalat's 5G Stand Alone (SA) service will provide customers with ultra-high speeds and a low-latency internet connection. Another key advantage is the Network Slicing feature, which allows the network to be "sliced" into customised virtual segments to support specific use cases or individual users.

The 5G SA core will now include capabilities such as edge computing, network slicing, 3GPP SA-guided network orchestration, and service-based architecture. These enhancements enable new commercial use cases and enhance the quality of the user experience.

Etisalat previously said this 5G Standalone (5G SA) technology deployment has transitioned it from using a 5G radio access network on an existing 4G LTE network to a more advanced 5G network. With this launch, customers can experience a fully dependable nationwide Standalone 5G Network supporting various applications.