Etisalat UAE Expands Mobile 5G Standalone Network for All Customers

Reported by Srikapardhi

Etisalat has launched fully mobile 5G Standalone network services for its customers. Etisalat's 5G Stand Alone service will provide customers with ultra-high speeds and a low-latency internet connection.

Highlights

  • Etisalat's 5G SA network is now fully available for mobile users in the UAE.
  • 5G SA offers a number of advantages over 5G NSA.
  • Etisalat's 5G SA service will provide customers with ultra-high speeds and a low-latency internet connection.

Etisalat Launches Mobile 5G Standalone Network in the UAE

Etisalat in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the launch of the 5G Standalone Mobile Network Services available for all users on a compatible device, as per multiple media reports. This comes after the initial launch of the 5G SA Service for Fixed Wireless Users (FWA) in February 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk. Etisalat first introduced its 5G Non-Standalone (5G NSA) service in 2018.




Also Read: Etisalat by e& Launches 5G SA in UAE

Improved User Experience

Etisalat said with this launch, mobile users will be able to access a complete Standalone 5G Network, which offers higher uplink speeds, improved battery life, faster network connectivity, and supports new applications such as Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and Video over New Radio (ViNR) calling experiences.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Successfully Pilots 5G mmWave Deployment Over 10 Kilometres

Network Slicing Feature

Etisalat's 5G Stand Alone (SA) service will provide customers with ultra-high speeds and a low-latency internet connection. Another key advantage is the Network Slicing feature, which allows the network to be "sliced" into customised virtual segments to support specific use cases or individual users.

The 5G SA core will now include capabilities such as edge computing, network slicing, 3GPP SA-guided network orchestration, and service-based architecture. These enhancements enable new commercial use cases and enhance the quality of the user experience.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& and Ericsson Achieve 5G Downlink Speed of Over 13 Gbps

Etisalat previously said this 5G Standalone (5G SA) technology deployment has transitioned it from using a 5G radio access network on an existing 4G LTE network to a more advanced 5G network. With this launch, customers can experience a fully dependable nationwide Standalone 5G Network supporting various applications.

