Bharti Airtel to Go Aggressive on Campus Hiring

Bharti Airtel, a leading Indian telecom operator is looking to increase intensity in hiring from college campuses. The telco is looking at Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities and their colleges to hire from. Bharti Airtel has huge operations with multiple businesses such as the DTH (Direct-to-Home) business, fixed-broadband business, mobile connectivity services and enterprise business which has a vast number of services under it.









Airtel is looking to target more than 100 colleges in India and wants to add over 700 campus hires, said Amrita Padda, chief people officer of Bharat Airtel, reports ET. The report added that the 700 campus hires that Airtel is looking to do will include both final placement as well as PPOs (pre-placement offers that are offered to interns).

Read More - Bharti Airtel Announces New COO in Recent Executive Appointment

Airtel to Visit New Colleges for More Hires

Bharti Airtel is looking to target new colleges such as Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University of Women, Banasthali Vidyapith (Rajasthan), NMIMS Bangalore, and Goa Institute of Management. The telco also launched some new campus programmes this year. These include Airtel Business Launchpad, through which Airtel aims to hire for sales B2B roles and a business solution group, where the telco will look to get great talent from engineering colleges for technology functional skills.

Read More - Airtel and Vi Again Ask for Hearing of AGR Dues Miscalculation: Report

The approach of Airtel suggests that there’s room for tremendous growth in the sector and the business. Further, hiring from campuses enables companies such as Airtel to get top talent at reasonable costs.

With the rollout of 5G, there’s definitely a need for more skilled talent in the telecom sector. More new technologies will swarm the market soon and telecom companies need to prepare for that. The telco is keeping its approach light and casual and isn’t just approaching select top institutes in the nation. But it is trying to bet on early talent from all parts of the country, said Padda.