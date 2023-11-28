Vexus Fiber to Build FTTH Network in Borger, Texas



US high-speed fibre optic internet provider Vexus Fiber announced plans to build a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in Borger, Texas. The service provider said it will invest USD 10 million into a 100 percent fibre optic network to commence construction early next year, connecting around 10,000 residences and businesses to symmetrical multi-gigabit speed fibre internet service.

Fiber Expansion in Texas

"We are excited to continue our network expansion in Texas with our new 100 percent fibre optic network plans in Borger," said Vexus Fiber. "Vexus' fibre network will provide homes and businesses with a new, competitive choice for the internet. This expansion brings reliable internet to families and businesses in the area, allowing them access to our future-proof fibre technology."

The company plans to begin construction early next year, with availability to some neighbourhoods and businesses by summer. Full completion of the entire network throughout Borger will take approximately 12 months, according to the official statement.

Vexus Fiber said it continues to invest in communities across Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana to ensure every community has access to a stable network suitable for digital advancement for decades to come.

Symmetrical Multi-Gigabit Internet

Business customers will have access to multi-gig speeds with TeleCloud hosted communication solutions that bring together phone, chat, and video conferencing services in one. Vexus noted that its Fiber network is powered by a 10 Gbps network with symmetrical speeds, meaning customers receive equal upload and download speeds.

FTTH Networks for Communities

Vexus Fiber currently operates FTTH networks in Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Tyler, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, and surrounding areas in Texas, as well as Hammond, Covington, Mandeville, Lake Charles, and Alexandria in Louisiana.

The company said it is also building new networks in Huntsville, Texas, as well as Slidell, Louisiana, and Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico. Vexus is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.