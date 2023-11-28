Vexus Fiber to Build FTTH Network in Borger, Texas

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The company will invest USD 10 million in the project, which will connect around 10,000 homes and businesses to symmetrical multi-gigabit speed fiber internet service.

Highlights

  • Symmetrical multi-gigabit internet speeds for 10,000 residences and businesses.
  • Construction to begin early 2024, with partial availability by summer.
  • Business customers to access multi-gig speeds with integrated TeleCloud solutions.

Follow Us

Vexus Fiber to Build FTTH Network in Borger, Texas
US high-speed fibre optic internet provider Vexus Fiber announced plans to build a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in Borger, Texas. The service provider said it will invest USD 10 million into a 100 percent fibre optic network to commence construction early next year, connecting around 10,000 residences and businesses to symmetrical multi-gigabit speed fibre internet service.

Also Read: Vexus Fiber Begins USD 30 Million Fiber Optic Network Construction in Slidell, Louisiana




Fiber Expansion in Texas

"We are excited to continue our network expansion in Texas with our new 100 percent fibre optic network plans in Borger," said Vexus Fiber. "Vexus' fibre network will provide homes and businesses with a new, competitive choice for the internet. This expansion brings reliable internet to families and businesses in the area, allowing them access to our future-proof fibre technology."

The company plans to begin construction early next year, with availability to some neighbourhoods and businesses by summer. Full completion of the entire network throughout Borger will take approximately 12 months, according to the official statement.

Vexus Fiber said it continues to invest in communities across Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana to ensure every community has access to a stable network suitable for digital advancement for decades to come.

Also Read: eX2 Technology to Build Fiber Optic Network in Grafton County, NH

Symmetrical Multi-Gigabit Internet

Business customers will have access to multi-gig speeds with TeleCloud hosted communication solutions that bring together phone, chat, and video conferencing services in one. Vexus noted that its Fiber network is powered by a 10 Gbps network with symmetrical speeds, meaning customers receive equal upload and download speeds.

FTTH Networks for Communities

Vexus Fiber currently operates FTTH networks in Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Tyler, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, and surrounding areas in Texas, as well as Hammond, Covington, Mandeville, Lake Charles, and Alexandria in Louisiana.

Also Read: Google Fiber to Bring Fiber Internet to Bellevue, Nebraska

The company said it is also building new networks in Huntsville, Texas, as well as Slidell, Louisiana, and Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico. Vexus is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Krishn :

Vodafone idea won't be able to raise funds unless Vodafone leaves Vi.

Vodafone Idea Might Not Raise Funds in December Quarter: Report

Faraz :

So if SMS based process is abolished, then customers won't need to do 1 month recharge to port out ?…

Indian Telcos Not Letting Users Port Using Unfair Means, Claims…

Deepak Kumar Vasudevan :

The infamous AVOID cartel

Indian Telcos Not Letting Users Port Using Unfair Means, Claims…

shivraj roy :

“Aree customer port ker lega Ussko accha service milega Aaise kaise!!” -Airtel & Vi

Indian Telcos Not Letting Users Port Using Unfair Means, Claims…

Krishn :

Very right suggestion from jio. The other two private telecos have Ph.D in unethical practices.

Indian Telcos Not Letting Users Port Using Unfair Means, Claims…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments