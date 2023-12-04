OnePlus 12 Confirmed Details Ahead of Launch

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Highlights

oneplus 12 confirmed details ahead of launch

OnePlus 12 is going to launch in China on December 5, 2023. Ahead of the launch, many specifications and details of the device have already been confirmed by the brand and its executives. Firstly, the design of the OnePlus 12 is out and all of its colour variants are also now known - Green, Black, and White. Further, the brand has confirmed details such as battery, charging capabilities and connectivity options. Let's take a look at the smartphone details which have been confirmed so far.




OnePlus 12: What's Confirmed So Far

OnePlus 12 will come with a 5400mAh battery and support for 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. There will also be support for wireless reverse charging, which the OnePlus 11 didn't have. The device will be able to charge from 0 to 100% in about 26 minutes (wired) and 55 minutes (wireless).

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will come with a "multi-functional infrared remote control function" to help users easily control electronics such as TVs and AC in their house. OnePlus 12 will also offer fast connectivity with a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port. The device is confirmed to come with an IP65 rating (dust and splash-resistant).

Some other things that are going to happen with the device are that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and come with a charger inside the box. Further, the display of the OnePlus 12 is said to be one of the brightest in the world among flagship phones.

The device is slated to launch in China on December 5, 2023. The global launch will take place a month later in January 2024 and the device is expected to be available in the global market in early February 2024.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

