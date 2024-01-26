Exciting New Releases on OTT Platforms to Kickstart Your Weekend



Another week of January 2024 begins, and the world of entertainment is packed with new films for you to stream. From Neru to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, you can expect action-packed films with hints of comedy and emotional connections. For an exciting weekend, watch one of these movies that will be available on OTT platforms this week in January. Check out the trailers for these films before deciding on your favourite.

Neru

The plot unfolds as Sara, a blind sculptor suffering from trauma, challenges the court system and herself to find a solution. Set against the backdrop of the Indian justice system, this fascinating drama takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster, revealing layers of deception and eventually exploring themes of redemption. Mohanlal, a prominent actor, plays a key role in the film. This movie will be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar beginning January 23, 2024.

Hustlers

Despite familial rivalry, Manoj's younger brother rises to the occasion, gaining a coveted position at the elite Indian Institute of Engineering via sheer brilliance. He transforms into a national sensation, disrupting the startup and embodying the true spirit of Indian hustlers. Watch Hustlers on Amazon Mini Tv on January 24, 2024.

Animal

"Animal" depicts how love separates a father and son. The father, played by Anil Kapoor, is constantly abroad for work, making it difficult for him to understand the depth of love and respect his son, Ranbir Kapoor, feels for him. This all-time classic, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will be available to stream on Netflix beginning January 26, 2024.

Sam Bahadur

Experience the events that shaped Sam Manekshaw's extraordinary career path. The film delves into the highs and lows of his life, showing the critical circumstances that led to his historic achievement as the first Indian Army officer promoted to the distinguished rank of Field Marshal. From his early military days to the pivotal moments that shaped his reputation, the film provides a complete depiction of Sam Manekshaw's unprecedented rise through the ranks and the hardships he faced along the way. This award-winning film, starring Vicky Kaushal, will be available to stream on Zee5 beginning January 26, 2024.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

In a quest for vengeance, Black Manta sets his sights on Aquaman, motivated by the desire to avenge his father's death. He evolves into a fearsome enemy if armed with the Black Trident. To protect Atlantis from this imminent threat, Aquaman forms an odd alliance with his jailed brother. To safeguard the kingdom from the impending peril, they must band together and use all of their strength and skills. Though the exact date has not yet been established, this highly anticipated film starring Jason Moama and Amber Heard will soon be available on Disney+Hotstar following its premiere on HBO on January 26, 2024.

Panchayat: Season 3

This comic and dramatic trip follows Abhishek, an engineering graduate who, after being denied better work possibilities, takes on the role of secretary at a Panchayat office ensconced in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. The series follows the humorous and informative events that occur in this unusual context. Discover what season 3 of Panchayat has in store for you by viewing it on Amazon Prime Video on January 26, 2024.

So grab your popcorn, settle in, and prepare for a binge-worthy weekend filled with captivating storytelling and unforgettable performances.