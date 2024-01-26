Vodafone Idea Giving 1 Year SonyLIV Mobile with this Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been long offering prepaid plans with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. One of the OTT platforms that Vi partnered with is SonyLIV. With SonyLIV, users get access to sports, TV shows, and super entertaining movies. Thus, subscribers of the telco would be interested in a mobile plan which offers them free access to the platform of SonyLIV. If you want to buy a yearly subscription to SonyLIV, you will have to shell out Rs 599 for the mobile-only plan and Rs 999 for the Premium plan.









However, it could be a better deal for the subscribers of Vi to purchase the SonyLIV bundled prepaid plan because it also brings data benefits. The plan from Vi that we are talking about here is the Rs 698 plan. Note that there are more SonyLIV bundled prepaid plans offered by Vi. But we will be talking about the Rs 698 plan because it is a suitable plan for anyone who wants a yearly subscription to the OTT platform.

Vodafone Idea or Vi Rs 698 Prepaid Plan - Bundled with SonyLIV Mobile, Check Full Benefits

The Rs 698 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 10GB of data and 28 days of service validity. To use the data benefits, you must have a base active prepaid plan. The benefit of SonyLIV Mobile is also bundled here for 1 year. As mentioned, the SonyLIV Mobile which costs Rs 599 per year will be bundled here and you are not only getting the OTT subscription, but also 10GB of data on top of it for 28 days.

The data will help you in streaming content online in high quality. Instead of purchasing the Rs 599 plan of SonyLIV Mobile, users must consider the Rs 698 plan from Vi that offers 10GB of data. For the Rs 698 plan, users will have to spend Rs 99 extra (in comparison to the Rs 599 SonyLIV Mobile plan). But for that Rs 99, there's 10GB of high-speed data, which is a great deal!