Vodafone Idea Giving 1 Year SonyLIV Mobile with this Prepaid Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Rs 698 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 10GB of data and 28 days of service validity. To use the data benefits, you must have a base active prepaid plan. The benefit of SonyLIV Mobile is also bundled here for 1 year.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been long offering prepaid plans with OTT (over-the-top) benefits.
  • One of the OTT platforms that Vi partnered with is SonyLIV.
  • With SonyLIV, users get access to sports, TV shows, and super entertaining movies.

Follow Us

vodafone idea giving 1 year sonyliv mobile

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been long offering prepaid plans with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. One of the OTT platforms that Vi partnered with is SonyLIV. With SonyLIV, users get access to sports, TV shows, and super entertaining movies. Thus, subscribers of the telco would be interested in a mobile plan which offers them free access to the platform of SonyLIV. If you want to buy a yearly subscription to SonyLIV, you will have to shell out Rs 599 for the mobile-only plan and Rs 999 for the Premium plan.




However, it could be a better deal for the subscribers of Vi to purchase the SonyLIV bundled prepaid plan because it also brings data benefits. The plan from Vi that we are talking about here is the Rs 698 plan. Note that there are more SonyLIV bundled prepaid plans offered by Vi. But we will be talking about the Rs 698 plan because it is a suitable plan for anyone who wants a yearly subscription to the OTT platform.

Read More - Vi Offering Swiggy One Worth Rs 2500 for Free to Select Mobile Customers

Vodafone Idea or Vi Rs 698 Prepaid Plan - Bundled with SonyLIV Mobile, Check Full Benefits

The Rs 698 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 10GB of data and 28 days of service validity. To use the data benefits, you must have a base active prepaid plan. The benefit of SonyLIV Mobile is also bundled here for 1 year. As mentioned, the SonyLIV Mobile which costs Rs 599 per year will be bundled here and you are not only getting the OTT subscription, but also 10GB of data on top of it for 28 days.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Yearly Recharges for 2024: All Plans Explained

The data will help you in streaming content online in high quality. Instead of purchasing the Rs 599 plan of SonyLIV Mobile, users must consider the Rs 698 plan from Vi that offers 10GB of data. For the Rs 698 plan, users will have to spend Rs 99 extra (in comparison to the Rs 599 SonyLIV Mobile plan). But for that Rs 99, there's 10GB of high-speed data, which is a great deal!

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Even when they were in their looting period, ARPU was less than 100 ( unlike now which is above 200…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

mani :

When did this happen? I'm so out of touch

Vodafone Idea Boosts Network Capacity in South Karnataka

Girish Gowda :

Only Indians can say and do anything to lower their own. So much self hatred. Don't worry, normal people are…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Girish Gowda :

So that is why Lootel invests nothing while wants to loot all Indians like earlier when they were paying peanuts…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

Rupesh :

Govt and DoT have to accept that fact that they can't expect revenues to be likes of developed nation. Companies…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments