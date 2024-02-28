Vodafone Idea Enhances Vi IoT Smart Central Platform With 6D Technologies



Vodafone Idea (Vi) is leveraging 6D Technologies' Infinity Connectivity Management, Device Management Platform to enhance the Vi IoT Smart Central Platform for scalability and agility. "The platform provides Vi's enterprise customers with a superior digital experience, real-time visibility, and end-to-end management capabilities for multiple IoT (Internet of Things) services in India," the companies said in a statement on Wednesday at the Mobile World Congress 2024.

Vi IoT Smart Central platform

Through this collaboration, Vodafone Idea launches the "Vi IoT Smart Central platform", powered by 6D's Infinity, a platform that enables seamless integration and management of IoT devices, allowing enterprises to accelerate the rollout of their specialized IoT vertical applications across industries like automobiles, banking, and utilities.

Seamless Integration and Management

It is a single solution for managing all aspects of the IoT business, from onboarding enterprises to enabling different IoT products, self-care digital experiences, real-time visibility of IoT devices, SIM lifecycle management, and end customer real-time charging, billing, and invoicing.

The joint statement also mentioned that it enables product configuration to provide different IoT offers to customers and gives full control to business teams to manage end-to-end service and order management.

"The platform provides out-of-the-box functionalities to enable the Vi network and the IT team to seamlessly support various customers, provide superior turnaround time, and better SLAs while supporting the business team to monetize these innovative features and will truly be a real game-changer for Vi enterprise customers," said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Idea.

Abhilash Sadanandan, Co-founder and CEO of 6D Technologies said, "The platform not only offers localized flavors and adapts to fulfill market needs but also ensures compliance with standard specifications from 3GPP, GSMA, and TM Forum. Our collaboration with Vodafone Idea represents a significant milestone in our journey to deliver innovative IoT connectivity and device management platforms that enable enterprises to thrive in the digital era."

Reportedly, as a result of this collaboration, Vi has achieved greater autonomy in managing its operations.