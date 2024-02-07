Vodafone Idea Counters Jio’s Position on 2G, 3G Shutdown

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Vi counters Jio's stance on phasing out 2G and 3G networks, emphasising the need for government policy. The response addresses concerns over consumer impact and highlights the continued reliance on legacy networks.

Highlights

  • Vi challenges Jio's stance on legacy technology phase-out.
  • Concerns raised over the impact on consumers and IoT devices.
  • Warning about potential regulatory consequences and conflicts.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea Counters Jio's Position on 2G, 3G Shutdown
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has countered Jio's stance on the phase-out of legacy technologies, specifically 2G and 3G networks, by suggesting that the government should formulate a policy regarding the same. This response was submitted in counter comments to TRAI's consultation paper on "Digital Transformation through the 5G Ecosystem."

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Sets Up Emergency Calling Booths




Vi's Counter to Jio's Position

In its counter, Vodafone Idea, while quoting the comments of stakeholders, argued that such comments and demands are rhetorical in nature and ignore the severe impact on existing customers from a network shutdown through regulatory mandates.

Vi pointed out that 2G networks primarily serve customers with feature phones who may be unable to switch to smartphones due to the high cost of purchasing new devices. The telco also emphasised the substantial number of customers still reliant on 2G networks.

Vi pointed out that 2G networks primarily provide coverage to customers who still use feature phones and are unable to migrate to smartphones due to the cost of purchasing new handsets. The telco also emphasised the substantial number of customers still served by 2G networks.

Regarding 3G networks, Vi stated that they are being gradually phased out across different circles depending on the number of 3G-specific devices still utilising the network for accessing 3G services. Furthermore, Vi responded by stating that the market itself is determining the optimal course and timeline for the shutdown of networks based on consumer needs.

3G Network Shutdown Update

During its Q3 FY24 earnings call, Vi confirmed that it has completely shut down 3G networks in five circles, namely Maharashtra, Gujarat, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Andhra Pradesh.

Vi's Insights on Legacy Network Usage

Vi further highlighted the extensive use of 2G networks in mass enterprise deployments and IoT devices such as Smart Metering, ATMs, and PoS devices. Vi emphasised that replacing such devices with 4G/5G-capable ones would be a mammoth task.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea to Shut Down 3G Completely in FY25

Discussing the potential impact of a regulatory mandate for the shutdown of 2G services, Vi warned that it could exclude low-income and marginalised consumers from accessing basic telecom services, as well as affect IoT devices like PoS systems and ATMs.

Vi also pointed out that the auction norms provide a technology-neutral spectrum, meaning that any regulatory mandate to shut down a particular technology would contradict these norms.

Therefore, Vodafone Idea urged TRAI to dismiss any rhetorical comments regarding a sunset date for legacy technologies and advised against recommending any regulatory mandates that could inconvenience the public.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Japan and China have already tested and achieved speeds in tbps. Even 1, 2 Mbps broadband speed was available wireless…

6G Connections to Reach 290 Million in First Two Years

shivraj roy :

As someone living in mumbai i dont mind paying 300rs per month but what i worry is will the network…

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: the Battle of ARPU and…

shivraj roy :

I understand your point and even when i first used the internet at home it was a 2g connection from…

6G Connections to Reach 290 Million in First Two Years

Faraz :

With 6G, I wish world to end international call charges. Instead of having separate VoLTE Vo5G etc .. move on…

6G Connections to Reach 290 Million in First Two Years

Faraz :

Just a decade ago in 2014 I was using 100 Kbps 2G speed and never expected soon to switch to…

6G Connections to Reach 290 Million in First Two Years

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments