E& to Anchor 2Africa Subsea Cable in UAE

As a landing partner for 2Africa in the UAE, E& will develop the necessary infrastructure for the landing station and will be responsible for maintenance.

Highlights

  • E& Carrier and Wholesale to anchor 2Africa subsea cable in UAE.
  • Kalba chosen as strategic gateway, fortifying diversity in connectivity landscape.
  • Consortium led by industry giants collaborates on 45,000 km cable spanning three continents.

E& Carrier and Wholesale announced that it is set to anchor the 2Africa subsea cable in the UAE, with the company claiming the mark of the most extensive subsea cable system landing to date. Reportedly, 2Africa subsea cable will land at e&'s neutral SmartHub Data Centre. "The chosen gateway for this development is the city of Kalba, in the northeast, complementing E&'s existing Fujairah cable landing station, fortifying diversity and resilience in the UAE's connectivity landscape," said E&.

Also Read: E& Expands Data Centre Network to Abu Dhabi




2Africa Subsea Cable

The 2Africa submarine cable system spans 45,000 km and is developed by a consortium of Bayobab, Centre3, China Mobile International, Meta, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group, and WIOCC, enabling interconnection between Europe, Asia, and Africa. Alcatel Submarine Networks is responsible for the manufacture and installation of the 2Africa cable.

E& Carrier and Wholesale noted that the cable is set to deliver essential Internet capacity and reliability across substantial parts of Africa, while also addressing the growing capacity demand in the Middle East.

E&'s Role and Responsibilities

"As a landing partner for 2Africa in the UAE, E& will develop the necessary infrastructure for the landing station and will be responsible for maintenance in the coming decades," said the official release. E& said around 20 subsea cable systems land in the UAE and the majority of these are managed by it.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Launches eLife 5 Gbps and 10 Gbps FTTH Plans in UAE

E& Group Carrier & Wholesale said: "2Africa project promises to elevate the overall digital landscape in the region, solidifying the country's position as one of the region's premier ICT hubs. E&'s involvement in this transformative project will significantly enhance the Internet user experience in the UAE, enabling the world's largest content providers and global carriers to deliver cutting edge technology in e& carrier-neutral data centre ecosystem, SmartHub."

In just another development, as reported by TelecomTalk, E& Carrier and Wholesale announced the expansion of its Tier 3 SmartHub data center to the UAE's capital, Abu Dhabi.

Expert Opinion

