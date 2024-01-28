Etisalat by e& Launches eLife 5 Gbps and 10 Gbps FTTH Plans in UAE

Reported by Srikapardhi

Highlights

  • Etisalat launches fibre internet plans with speeds exceeding 1 Gbps in the UAE.
  • eLife 5G and 10G plans offer lightning-fast download speeds bundled with premium features.
  • Users can experience connectivity with Etisalat's advanced XGS fibre network.

Etisalat by e& Launches eLife 5 Gbps and 10 Gbps FTTH Plans in UAE
Etisalat by e& announced the launch of two new fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) plans – 5 Gbps and 10 Gbps – expected to enhance the connectivity experience for consumers with ultra-fast fibre internet. With the introduction of these speeds, Etisalat claims to become the first provider in the UAE to offer speeds exceeding 1 Gbps.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Successfully Trials Cloud RAN in MEA Region




Ultra-Fast Fibre Internet Plans

Etisalat by e& said the eLife 5G plan, priced at AED 1799 per month on a 24-month plan, offers download speeds of 5 Gigabits per second, and the new eLife 10G plan, priced at AED 2,699 per month on a 24-month plan, connects customers to the network at 10 Gigabits per second. Both plans come bundled with unlimited calls, Home Wi-Fi, and over 300 TV channels.

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Deploys World-First 50G PON Connectivity

Connectivity Experience

Etisalat by e& said, "The new fibre internet plans 5G and 10G reflect our commitment to customers, providing an opportunity to better cater to their needs and giving them the best digital experience with the highest possible connection speeds."

Cutting-Edge Technology

"This latest innovation reflects our commitment to cutting-edge connectivity. Using a brand new XGS fibre network, we believe it will set new benchmarks in the industry. We invite everyone interested in unlocking the power of 10 Gbps fibre Internet speed to experience for themselves how these speeds represent the future of connectivity," Etisalat by e& added.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Completes Testing of 50G PON Equipment Capability

As reported by TelecomTalk, Etisalat by e& recently announced the successful completion of the Middle East's first symmetric 50G PON (50-Gigabit-capable passive optical networks) equipment test for broadband services.

Expert Opinion

