11 Feel-Good Rom-Coms for Your Weekend Binge



Romantic comedies, or rom-coms, have a magical air about them. They have the ability to make us laugh, cry, and fall in love all over again. Few genres capture romance and humor as well as rom-coms. These films have a special tendency to transport us to worlds full of endearing meet-cutes, clever banter, and beautiful love stories.

Also Read: Web Series Premiering on OTT This January for Weekend Binging









Join us on a quest to watch some of the best romantic comedies that will give you butterflies. Rom-coms have an enduring appeal, whether it's the endearing chemistry between the main characters, the hilarious plot twists, or the heartfelt endings.

Break ke Baad

Deepika Padukone, who plays Aliya, is not ready for a commitment, despite a decade of friendship with her so-called closest friend, Abhay. She remains the same even after Abhay agrees to accompany her to Australia. However, when Abhay ultimately leaves and announces his marriage, Aliya is shocked. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Ok Jaanu

Adi and Tara, two young people, go to Mumbai to chase their aspirations. When their occupations separate them, a spark ignites their no-strings-attached romance. Watch Ok Jaanu to see who will win in matters of the heart. Watch it on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Khoobsurat

A romantically oriented physiotherapist meets a gorgeous young Rajput prince who is in sharp contrast to her and has already committed to someone else. The film's main cast includes Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, and Kirron Kher. This film's music album is a chartbuster. Watch it on Netflix.

Jab We Met

A wealthy businessman struggling with depression has a life-changing encounter with a vibrant and carefree young woman. This coming-of-age romance story stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Exciting New Releases on OTT Platforms to Kickstart Your Weekend

Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic

An angel, a man, and four orphans collaborate to tell a story full of joy, excitement, sorrow, love, and enchantment. The primary actors in this Indian fantasy comedy-drama are Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Chalte Chalte

A man chases after an already committed woman and eventually marries her. Differences between them lead to an unpleasant split, placing their relationship at risk of lasting damage. Watch it on Netflix.

Hasee Toh Phasee

Nikhil meets Meeta again over a decade after their first meeting. With only one week to prove his readiness to marry Meeta's sister, Karishma, the two former acquaintances form a strong bond. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix.

Also Read: Exciting Lineup of New Releases on OTT Platforms This Weekend

Hum Tum

Karan and Rhea meet on a plane and end up disliking each other at the conclusion of their trip. Things alter between them as they continue to cross paths at various phases of their lives. The film's main cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, and Rishi Kapoor. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

I Hate Luv Storys

Jay, a sensible individual, is unconvinced by the appeal of love stories and prefers a more practical approach to relationships. Simran, on the other hand, is an idealist who is completely fascinated with the romantic ideas that love represents. The story progresses as these opposing viewpoints clash, delving into the complexities of love, relationships, and the delicate balance between cynicism and idealism. Watch it on Netflix.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

When Raj and Simran first meet in Europe, love does not develop right away. However, as Simran moves to India for an arranged marriage, the subtle undercurrents of love begin to be felt deeply. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Korean Dramas You Can’t Miss on Disney Plus Hotstar

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

In a tale of friendship and love, two inseparable best friends battle with the knowledge that their feelings might run deeper than casual companionship. Convinced that they are not romantically involved, they start on a genuine quest to discover and safeguard their love for one another, traversing the complexity of emotions and friendship in the process. As they investigate the complexities of their relationships, they embark on a journey that tests their assumptions, revealing the profound layers of affection that have silently developed between them. Watch it on Netflix.

So grab some popcorn, cozy up, and let the magic of romance sweep you off your feet this weekend.