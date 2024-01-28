Jio, Airtel, and Vi Affordable Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), all offer their customers Disney+ Hotstar bundled with their prepaid plans. Today, we will be taking a look at the affordable Disney+ Hotstar plans offered by these telcos. Note that we are not including the data vouchers, but instead, only looking at the plans that offer all the base benefits such as voice calling, data, and SMS along with service validity to keep the SIM active. Also, all of the Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions bundled here are Mobile tier plans, meaning you can't play the content on TV with this subscription.









Reliance Jio Rs 328 Plans

Reliance Jio's Rs 328 plan comes with 42GB of data. This is not lump-sum data. It is 1.5GB of data that is offered to the customers daily. Since the validity of this plan is 28 days, the total amount of data bundled becomes 42GB. Users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription bundled with this plan is for 3 months.

Post that, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. Customers also get truly unlimited 5G data along with access to a suite of Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Bharti Airtel Rs 499 plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 499 plan comes with 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and 28 days of service validity. The additional benefits bundled with this plan are - Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months, unlimited 5G data, Airtel Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 399 plan comes with 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day with a service validity of 28 days. There are Hero Unlimited benefits bundled, which include things such as Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. There is also Vi Movies & TV, and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months.