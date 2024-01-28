Jio, Airtel, and Vi Affordable Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio's Rs 328 plan comes with 42GB of data. This is not lump-sum data. It is 1.5GB of data that is offered to the customers daily. Since the validity of this plan is 28 days, the total amount of data bundled becomes 42GB. Users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), all offer their customers Disney+ Hotstar bundled with their prepaid plans.
  • Today, we will be taking a look at the affordable Disney+ Hotstar plans offered by these telcos.
  • Bharti Airtel's Rs 499 plan comes with 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and 28 days of service validity.

Follow Us

jio airtel and vi affordable disney hotstar

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), all offer their customers Disney+ Hotstar bundled with their prepaid plans. Today, we will be taking a look at the affordable Disney+ Hotstar plans offered by these telcos. Note that we are not including the data vouchers, but instead, only looking at the plans that offer all the base benefits such as voice calling, data, and SMS along with service validity to keep the SIM active. Also, all of the Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions bundled here are Mobile tier plans, meaning you can't play the content on TV with this subscription.




Read More - Airtel’s Only 90 Days Validity Prepaid Plan Explained

Reliance Jio Rs 328 Plans

Reliance Jio's Rs 328 plan comes with 42GB of data. This is not lump-sum data. It is 1.5GB of data that is offered to the customers daily. Since the validity of this plan is 28 days, the total amount of data bundled becomes 42GB. Users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription bundled with this plan is for 3 months.

Post that, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. Customers also get truly unlimited 5G data along with access to a suite of Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Read More - Jio Users Getting Unlimited 5G by Spending Rs 233 Per Month

Bharti Airtel Rs 499 plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 499 plan comes with 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and 28 days of service validity. The additional benefits bundled with this plan are - Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months, unlimited 5G data, Airtel Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 399 plan comes with 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day with a service validity of 28 days. There are Hero Unlimited benefits bundled, which include things such as Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. There is also Vi Movies & TV, and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Even when they were in their looting period, ARPU was less than 100 ( unlike now which is above 200…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

mani :

When did this happen? I'm so out of touch

Vodafone Idea Boosts Network Capacity in South Karnataka

Girish Gowda :

Only Indians can say and do anything to lower their own. So much self hatred. Don't worry, normal people are…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Girish Gowda :

So that is why Lootel invests nothing while wants to loot all Indians like earlier when they were paying peanuts…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

Rupesh :

Govt and DoT have to accept that fact that they can't expect revenues to be likes of developed nation. Companies…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments