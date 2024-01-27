Bulk Commences Construction of 42 MW Data Center in Norway



Nordic Data Center provider Bulk Data Centers announced this week the commencement of construction on a new 42 MW data center facility scheduled for completion this year. The new facility will offer 42 MW of IT space, designed to accommodate the latest generation of high-density GPU and CPU infrastructure, including air cooling and direct liquid cooling capabilities of up to 100kW+ per rack.

High Demand

Bulk previously launched a 12 MW data center facility at the N01 Data Center Campus in 2023. The company said the facility is now fully contracted due to high demand.

"The rapid growth in occupancy at the N01 Data Center Campus underscores the undeniable demand for highly scalable, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions. The success of our strategic approach is reflected in the trust from our owners and partners, which will help us build data centers of the future that meet the demands of our growing customer base," said Bulk Data Centers.

Sustainable Expansion Plans

The new 42 MW facility will be constructed on the 300-hectare site and will connect to the existing 125 MVA dual onsite substations. Bulk said it will undertake the preparation of an additional 300,000 sqm to facilitate future expansion of the data center facilities, in addition to the current construction-ready levelled land area of 265,000 sqm.

As part of the longer-term scaling at the N01 Data Center Campus, Bulk is working jointly with regional and national grid companies to add 300 MW of additional, redundant power capacity in 2026. This will allow for continued large-scale data center expansion, both for hyperscale and colocation facilities. The N01 Data Center Campus reportedly has the potential to grow beyond 1000 MW.