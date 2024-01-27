Infinix Smart 8 Pro Launched with MediaTek Helio G36

Infinix has launched a new smartphone namely Infinix Smart 8 Pro. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. The company has not yet announced the price, but it is confirmed that it will be available with 4GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. There will be multiple colour options available - Rainbow Blue, Galaxy White, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black. Let's take a look at the full specifications of the phone.









Read More - Jio and OnePlus Announce a 5G Innovation Lab in India

Infinix Smart 8 Pro Full List of Specifications

Infinix Smart 8 Pro has launched with a 6.66-inch HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness of this device's display is only 500nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone features a 50MP rear camera along with an unspecified AI lens. The secondary lens is said to be able to take depth information, meaning, the camera is likely to feature a Portrait mode. For selfies, there's an 8MP sensor at the front. The internal storage of the phone can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

Read More - OnePlus or Samsung: Whose Flagship Should You Buy in 2024

Since it features the old Helio G36 which is a 4G chip, there's no support for 5G. But yes, the device has a 3.5mm audio jack which many earphone lovers will like. For security, there's a fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone. There's a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. The device weighs 189 grams.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price in India

Its pricing is not out yet. But it will be available in the coming days and the device is now featured on the official website of Infinix. The device would be good for people who don't care much about 5G at the moment.