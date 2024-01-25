Jio and OnePlus Announce a 5G Innovation Lab in India

Reliance Jio, a major Indian telecom company, and OnePlus, a giant smartphone maker, have partnered to open a 5G Innovation Lab in India. The purpose of this lab is to drive innovation by developing and testing new technologies to drive user experiences upwards. It is a strategic partnership aimed at unlocking the full potential of 5G tech in India, the companies said.









Jio is deploying 5G at a rapid pace in all corners of India. In fact, Jio is the only telecom operator to deploy 5G SA (standalone architecture) in the country. This partnership between OnePlus and Jio will enable the companies to deliver futuristic and rich connectivity experience to customers. To get a great experience with 5G, the software and the hardware integrated into a phone must also communicate well with the mobile infrastructure of a telecom service provider (TSP).

This partnership will enable OnePlus to optimise its technology to perform better with mobile networks. Jio boasts the largest 5G network in the country, having deployed 85% of the overall 5G. OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 12 5G series and promised users that they will get great 5G download speeds and battery life with the new phones.

A OnePlus spokesperson said, "We believe in pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and this partnership with Jio is a testament to that commitment. This partnership signifies a bold step towards the future of connectivity, where innovation knows no bounds. Together, Jio and OnePlus India are set to redefine the 5G landscape in the country, providing users with a glimpse into the limitless possibilities that lie ahead."

"85% of the entire 5G deployment in India is made by Jio. It is time to unfold magical 5G experiences for our users and this partnership with OnePlus is a step in that direction. Over the next few months, our users will experience superlative and enhanced gaming, streaming and better usage experience of 5G," said a Jio spokesperson.