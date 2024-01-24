PowerHouse Data Centers Expands Beyond Virginia With Reno Campus



PowerHouse Data Centers (PowerHouse) has announced its expansion out of Virginia into Nevada, unveiling plans for a new campus in Reno. In a recent announcement, PowerHouse, a joint venture between American Real Estate Partners (AREP) and Harrison Street, revealed the acquisition of the site for "PowerHouse Reno." This three-building, 900,000-square-foot powered shell data centre campus is under development in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center (TRIC).

Reno Facility Details

PowerHouse said its Reno facility aims to meet the increasing data demands of leading hyperscale users in the area. This campus, marking the company's first venture outside of northern Virginia, is set to provide over 65 MW of bridging power, scheduled to be operational by the end of 2025.

"The central location of the Reno region to all key Western markets, access to low-cost renewable energy, a qualified workforce, competitive tax rates and abatements, and an overall business-friendly environment make it an optimal location," said the company.

"As the growth of AI throughout all industries continues to push hyperscale demand roll out, sites like PowerHouse Reno will serve the market with near-term power delivery at attractive costs with reliable renewable energy components," noted AREP and PowerHouse. "This is another important addition to our portfolio of data centres and we are extremely pleased to be continuing our relationship with Harrison Street as our partner in this venture."

"The expansion of the PowerHouse platform into the highly connected and desirable Reno market is an important step in addressing the challenges facing leading technology firms," said Harrison Street. "PowerHouse is well positioned to capitalise on evolving customer requirements, and our Reno location aligns with the needs of the market. We look forward to further expansion across the US in the future."

PowerHouse Data Center

The announcement marks PowerHouse Data Center's second transaction in the last two months, signalling its national expansion. The official release highlighted that PowerHouse currently has four developments underway in northern Virginia, totalling over 700 MW.