Portus Data Centers Announces Expansion Plans for Hamburg Site



Portus Data Centers has announced expansion plans for the IPHH Internet Port Hamburg data centre. The expansion comes following Portus' acquisition of the IPHH business last year through Arcus European Infrastructure Fund 3 SCSp. Currently operating two facilities in eastern Hamburg with a combined IT power capacity of 2.4 MW, Portus now plans the construction of a new data centre adjacent to its existing infrastructure on Wendenstrasse in Hamburg.

Expansion Plans

This new facility will have approximately 14 MW of IT power capacity. The construction will occur in phases, with the first phase expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2025. Portus says the new facility will benefit from the dense connectivity profile of the current IPHH facilities, providing easy access to existing networks and providers via simple cross-connects.

Market Demand

CEO of IPHH said, "We are very excited to be able to announce this new and significant expansion phase of our IPHH campus which will ensure we continue to provide our existing and new customers with a market-leading service. We are already seeing substantial interest in the planned new facility which is a testament to the buoyant Hamburg market for colocation in general and more specifically, highly connected data centres with excellent value-added services."

"We are delighted to be investing in the future growth of IPHH following today's land and power acquisition announcement," added the Chairman of Portus Data Centers. "This is a further step in our buy-and-build regional data centre aggregation strategy where in all our current and future locations we plan to add further capacity to meet growing customer demand."

Customer Base

IPHH's customer base spans across telecom carriers, global tech giants, social media firms, and content distribution networks, all of whom rely on the company's interconnection services.

The company says it is committed to environmental sustainability, with IPHH's data centres powered by 100 percent renewable energy and maintaining high efficiency, with a power usage effectiveness ratio of approximately 1.3x, subject to continuous improvement.