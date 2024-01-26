NETGEAR: Orbi RBK752 and RBK753 Upgrade Home Wi-Fi to Gigabit Speeds



If you are seeking Gigabit Wi-Fi throughout your home, networking solutions provider NETGEAR says its two Wi-Fi 6 Mesh systems, Orbi RBK752 and RBK753, are an ideal upgrade enabling customers to enjoy the benefits of both Wi-Fi performance and coverage of a Tri-band mesh. According to NETGEAR, these new systems are designed to address the increasing demand for high-bandwidth internet connectivity in modern homes.

Enhanced Wi-Fi Performance

Equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, the Orbi RBK752 and RBK753 promise enhanced performance and coverage, making them ideal for households with multiple connected devices. With a Tri-band mesh architecture, these systems ensure strong connections throughout the entire home, even in previously hard-to-reach areas.

"Tri-band mesh Wi-Fi provides a network of wireless routers and satellites with a dedicated data connection from router to satellite to ensure the best performance and reach throughout the entire home. The Orbi Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi system is available now as a two-pack, router and satellite system (RBK752), and a three-pack, router with two satellites (RBK753)," NETGEAR said.

Seamless Connectivity

The Orbi RBK752 and RBK753 support up to 40 devices on a network simultaneously, making them suitable for activities like 4K/8K UHD streaming, live video meetings, or online gaming without interruption with an Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Mesh network. They also deliver on the promise of gigabit internet speeds as promised by service providers (ISPs), with support for speeds of up to 1 Gbps, the company said.

NETGEAR said both Wi-Fi 6 Mesh systems leverage the dedicated Wi-Fi 6 backhaul, which provides a dedicated quad-stream 5GHz channel for data exchange between the router and satellite, thus reducing congestion and allowing all devices on the network to run faster.

Easy Setup and Management

Setting up and managing these mesh systems is made simple through the Orbi app, allowing users to create guest networks, monitor connected devices, and conduct speed tests with ease. Additionally, NETGEAR Armor powered by Bitdefender offers comprehensive cybersecurity protection for all connected devices.

NETGEAR notes that The Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Systems RBK752 and RBK753 are now available through various authorised retailers, including NETGEAR stores and other e-commerce platforms, with the RBK752 priced at Rs 33,599 and the RBK753 at Rs 48,799.