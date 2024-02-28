OnePlus Watch 2: What Looks Different About it?

OnePlus Watch 2, the latest smartwatch from OnePlus will be available from March 4, 2024, in India. Today, the smartwatch category has matured enough that people generally have an idea of what to expect from their smartwatches. At such a point, does the OnePlus Watch 2 bring vanilla features to the ground or is there anything that stands out about it? Well from the initial impressions (just looking through the specifications on paper, not usage), there is one thing that stands out about the smartwatch - its battery life.









Why is Battery Life Such a Big Deal on the OnePlus Watch 2?

If you have used regular Apple Watches (including the latest Series 9), you will know that it requires charging almost every day or the second day if you have light usage of the watch. This is because of the OLED display, high brightness, and a lot of power consumption. But the OnePlus Watch 2 solves this problem for the consumers.

OnePlus has equipped the OnePlus Watch 2 with two chips instead of one. There's a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 for high-power tasks and a BES2700 chip for power efficiency. Both work together to ensure that the watch can deliver a powerful experience with battery efficiency. OnePlus claims that in the Smart Mode and with light use, the OnePlus Watch 2 can deliver up to 100 hours of usage. That's about 4 days.

That's an excellent battery life, and it solves a key pain point for the consumer - charging the smartwatch again and again. Oh and yes, the OnePlus Watch 2 comes with a 500mAh battery and supports 7.5W charging, which means that in about an hour, it can charge from 0% to 100%.

One thing that a lot of people feel is that there should have been an option with a smaller screen size. The OnePlus Watch 2 has a bigger screen compared to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (which is already big enough). But there might be users who prefer the 1.43-inch AMOLED display that the OnePlus Watch 2 comes with.