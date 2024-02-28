Airtel Expands Retail Footprint in Agra, Madhurai, Mangalore, Meerut, and Raipur

Highlights

  • New stores launched in Agra, Madurai, Mangalore, Meerut, and Raipur.
  • Airtel aims to enhance customer experience and display its latest technologies.
  • Expansion follows recent store doublings and presence strengthening in other cities.

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has announced the strengthening of its retail footprint in Agra, Madurai, Mangalore, Meerut, and Raipur with the launch of new next-gen company-owned stores across these cities. The new stores will not only offer services to customers but also showcase Airtel's technologies across its portfolio, Bharti Airtel said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also Read: Airtel Introduces Recycled PVC SIM Cards in Collaboration With IDEMIA




Citywise Store Launches

In the city of Agra, located in Uttar Pradesh West, three new stores have been established in Sikandra, Bindu Katra, and Shamshabad Road, adding to the existing count of 4 stores in the city.

In Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Airtel has launched four new stores in Pasumalai, Iyer Bungalow, Koodal Nagar, and Thirumangalam, augmenting the existing count of 6 stores in the city.

In Mangalore, Karnataka, two new stores have opened in Kottara and Mullar Road, bringing the total count of stores in the city to five.

In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh West, Airtel has strengthened its retail presence by adding a new store on Rohta Road, increasing the total count of stores in the city to seven.

In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Airtel has added three new stores in Bhanpuri, Bhatagaon, and Telibanda, supplementing the existing count of 5 stores in the city.

Also Read: Airtel Doubles Retail Store Presence in Coimbatore, Kota; Strengthens Presence in Mysore

Airtel's Retail Expansion

Airtel mentioned that these neighbourhood stores will showcase the entire range of Airtel's offerings, including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus.

This offline retail store expansion follows the recent announcement of Airtel doubling its stores in Coimbatore and Kota, and strengthening its presence in Mysore, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Airtel has been ramping up its offline presence over the past couple of years and currently operates 1500 stores nationally.

Related Posts

