Airtel Doubles Retail Store Presence in Coimbatore, Kota; Strengthens Presence in Mysore

Reported by Yashika Goel

These new neighbourhood stores, designed around the theme of winning customers for life, will display the entire range of Airtel's offerings, including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus

Highlights

  • Airtel doubles retail presence in Coimbatore, Kota, and strengthens presence in Mysore.
  • Neighbourhood stores designed for lifelong customer engagement.
  • Showcase of Airtel's latest offerings, including Xstream and 5G Plus.

Airtel Doubles Retail Store Presence in Coimbatore, Kota; Strengthens Presence in Mysore
Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel announced on Monday the launch of new next-gen company-owned stores in Coimbatore, Kota, and Mysore, thereby strengthening Airtel's retail presence. Like other stores announced by Airtel, these stores will offer an unparalleled service experience and showcase Airtel's technologies across its portfolio. This offline retail store expansion follows the recent launch of stores in Agartala, Hyderabad, Jalandhar, Tricity Chandigarh, and Visakhapatnam (Vizag), as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Launches 18 New Stores in Hyderabad; Expands in 4 Other Cities




Airtel's Retail Expansion

In Coimbatore, Airtel doubled its retail store presence by adding nine stores to the existing count of 10 stores in the city. These new stores have come up in Koundampalayam, Selvapuram, Periyanaickenpalayam, Kumudham Nagar, Kalapatti, Edayarpalayam, Sulur, Sundarapuram, and Ganapathy.

In Kota, Rajasthan, Airtel also doubled its retail store presence by adding three new stores to the existing count of three stores in the city. These new stores have opened on Station Road, Landmark, and Borkheda, further strengthening Airtel's presence.

In Mysore, Karnataka, Airtel has added four new stores to the existing count of six stores in the city. Airtel said the new stores are located in JP Nagar, Bogadi, NR Mohalla, and Siddartha Nagar.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Launches In-Flight Roaming Packs Starting at Rs 195

Enhanced Customer Experience

These new neighbourhood stores, designed around the theme of winning customers for life, will display the entire range of Airtel's offerings, including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus. Additionally, store staff, known as "Airtel Friends," are trained to address and resolve customer queries across all of Airtel's portfolio, including mobile, broadband, and DTH.

Airtel mentioned that it currently has 1500 stores nationally, and the launch of these new stores is in line with the strategy of fortifying its retail presence to effectively meet the growing demands of customers.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Expert Opinion

