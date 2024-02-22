Bharti Airtel Launches In-Flight Roaming Packs Starting at Rs 195



Bharti Airtel today introduced in-flight roaming packs that will allow customers to stay connected while on board a flight. Airtel customers can now enjoy high-speed internet browsing, talk to their loved ones, and more while thousands of feet above ground. Additionally, as a perk, customers subscribed or opted for International Roaming (IR) Packs at Rs 2997 for prepaid and Rs 3,999 for postpaid and above will automatically be entitled to in-flight roaming benefits at no additional cost.

This means Airtel has integrated the newly launched in-flight benefits for prepaid and postpaid customers with roaming plans starting at Rs 2997 and Rs 3999, respectively.









Airtel International Roaming Packs

Airtel offers International Roaming Packs valid across over 180 countries and comes with 24/7 customer support for both prepaid and postpaid users. Now, the addition of in-flight offerings will be another additional benefit to the existing IR packs.

Airtel's new in-flight roaming packs start with tariffs as low as Rs 195 for both prepaid and postpaid users to further enhance the on-board travel experience. Airtel has introduced three in-flight offerings, which include data, voice, and SMS benefits.

Airtel In-Flight Roaming Packs

These in-flight packs benefits are the same for both prepaid and postpaid users and come in three options, including the Rs 195 pack offering 250 MB Data, 100 Mins outgoing calls, and 100 Outgoing SMS. The Rs 295 pack comes with 500 MB Data, 100 Mins outgoing calls, and 100 outgoing SMS, and the Rs 595 Pack comes with 1GB Data, 100 Mins outgoing Mins, and 100 outgoing SMS. All three in-flight packs come with a validity of 24 Hours for both prepaid and postpaid users.

Seamless Connectivity Above the Clouds

Commenting on the launch, Bharti Airtel said, "Airtel has been at the forefront of providing seamless mobile connectivity to customers across the country. Today, we are thrilled to bring the same service on-board a flight through our in-flight roaming packs that will allow customers to enjoy high speed internet and seamless voice calling that will help them stay connected with their loved ones while on a flight."

Airtel said for facilitating a seamless experience, it has tied up with Aeromobile to enable the best in-flight connectivity across 19 airlines flying across different international sectors.

Customer Support and Real-Time Assistance

To lend support to customers during travel, Airtel says it has a 24X7 contact center. Additionally, the company has a dedicated WhatsApp number 99100-99100 where customers can call and get support from a network specialist squad for real-time resolution. Customers can also manage data usage, buy additional minutes, get real-time billing details using the Airtel Thanks App, Airtel said.