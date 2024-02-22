Virtus Announces New Data Centre Campus in Saunderton, UK



Virtus Data Centres (Virtus), part of the ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Group, announced plans this week for a new state-of-the-art data center campus in Buckinghamshire, UK. Virtus said this new campus would be developed on a recently acquired 50-acre freehold plot in Saunderton, Buckinghamshire, close to the existing data center hub of Slough, west of London.

AI-Driven Infrastructure

"This strategic initiative is in direct response to the rapidly evolving needs of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and marks a significant leap forward in delivering AI-ready, mega-scale, high-capacity data infrastructure," Virtus said.

According to the company, the current design comprises four data centers with a combined IT capacity of 75 MW. The site has received planning approval and is cleared for construction, which is due to commence in Q4 2024. The facility is expected to be ready for service in Q2 2026. Additionally, the Virtus Saunderton campus has a National Grid contract for 120 MVA, the company said.

Commitment to the UK market

Virtus emphasizes with this announcement its commitment to the UK market, alongside European expansion in Berlin with two campus locations – Marienpark and Wustermark – addressing the evolving requirements of customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Virtus said, "The acquisition of this new 50-acre campus is a significant step in VIRTUS' strategic growth plans. It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide advanced data centre facilities in the UK, whilst also expanding our operations in Europe."

"Our focus is to support the evolving requirements of our customers, wherever they need them, and the burgeoning demand for AI-ready data infrastructure. We are dedicated to being at the forefront of supporting businesses on their digital transformation journeys, whilst ensuring that our data centres are built to the highest sustainability standards, aligning with our target to be carbon neutral by 2030."

Sustainable Design and Environmental Commitment

The campus will feature 100 percent renewable energy, and Virtus has committed to a zero-waste-to-landfill principle during the facility's operation. It aims to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold accreditation for sustainability.

"Other sustainability features include the implementation of rainwater harvesting and exploration of waste heat use for adjacent farming. Additionally, an annual carbon offset payment will be made to the local authority for ten years, contributing to local environmental improvement projects," the company said.