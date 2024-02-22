Virgin Media O2 Switches on 5G Standalone Network in 14 Cities Across UK

Customers will seamlessly switch between 4G, 5G, or 5G Standalone to ensure they experience the best connectivity wherever they are, VMO2 said.

Highlights

  • Enhanced connectivity with 5G Standalone network in 14 UK cities.
  • Seamless transition between 4G, 5G, and 5G Standalone for optimal connectivity.
  • Investment in future-proof infrastructure for increased network capacity and reduced latency.

Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has today announced that it has switched on its next-generation 5G Standalone (5G SA) network in 14 cities across the UK. VMO2 said its new 5G SA network offers higher bandwidth and lower latency connections, enabling customers to experience wider 5G coverage and more reliable connectivity. Customers with 5G Standalone compatible SIMs and devices in the 14 locations will be the first to enjoy access to this major network upgrade. The 5G SA service is available to customers at no extra cost.

Virgin Media O2 5G Standalone Network

"Customers will seamlessly switch between 4G, 5G, or 5G Standalone to ensure they experience the best connectivity wherever they are," VMO2 said.

Virgin Media O2's 5G Standalone service is now available in 14 cities: Manchester, Liverpool, London, Lincoln, Birmingham, Sheffield, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, York, Belfast, Cardiff, Nottingham, and Slough. Currently, a list of Samsung devices is compatible with 5G SA along with Sony 1V, 5V, and Netgear M6.

Benefits of 5G SA

Virgin Media O2 said with a multi-million-pound investment, its 5G Standalone network is a completely new network built using the newest future-proofed radio infrastructure and a totally cloud-based core. 5G Standalone will increase network capacity, cut latency, and support a massive increase in the number of connected devices.

5G SA Use Cases

According to the company, the 5G SA network will unlock many innovative use cases, including autonomous transport solutions, remote healthcare, and fully robotic factories. It will also enable network slicing and enable Virgin Media O2 to offer dedicated services for augmented reality, gaming, advanced robotics, and other business use cases.

Commenting on the rollout, Virgin Media O2 said, "The launch of 5G Standalone is the culmination of a multi-year programme and is a real leap forward in the evolution of our mobile network. While it’s still early days, our customer-centric rollout will continue throughout 2024 with some consumer customers seeing the immediate benefits including increased reliability and coverage. This new technology will future-proof our mobile network for years to come and paves the way for exciting customer-led innovations in the future."

Network Expansion Plans

Virgin Media O2 said it is now providing 5G SA coverage to over 50 percent of the UK population and will continue its rollout of 5G Standalone to more towns and cities throughout the UK in 2024. The company noted that in 2023 it has upgraded its 4G network in over 465,000 UK postcodes.

