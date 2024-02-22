Eutelsat Group Extends Partnership With Universal Satcom to Enhance Maritime Connectivity



Eutelsat Group has extended its partnership with Universal Satcom, the Dubai-based satellite communication system integrator. Eutelsat and Universal Satcom have been collaborating for some time, and this recent multi-year deal will enable Universal Satcom to leverage Eutelsat's Geostationary Advance maritime packaged services in the Ku-band to extend its coverage in MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and globally, Eutelsat said.

Partnership Extension

Universal Satcom commented: "Universal Satcom is well established in the MENA region where we offer support to ships that provide services to large barges or oil rigs. These markets demand the highest level of service that we can provide to our clients, thanks to Eutelsat's solution. We have been working with them in the past and are glad to have the opportunity to expand this partnership in the future."

Eutelsat Group added: "Unrestricted maritime connectivity is essential for oil and gas companies, with vessels transporting these resources around the world. We've been working with Universal Satcom for a few years and are honoured by the trust they put in our high-quality service."

Eutelsat Advance

Eutelsat Advance offers vital connectivity with high-speed communications to manage critical data and telemetry connectivity across vast coverage areas. Advance Maritime is specially designed to meet the connectivity needs of mobile users in the most remote areas of the world, Eutelsat said.