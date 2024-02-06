OnePlus 12R and Buds 3 Now Available in India, Check Offers

OnePlus 12R will be available in two variants - 8GB+128GB at Rs 39,999 and 16GB+256GB at Rs 45,999. Through the easy upgrades offer launched by OnePlus, customers can purchase the OnePlus 12R at just 65% of its cost with 24 months of no-cost EMI. There's a Rs 1,000 discount available with ICICI bank credit card and OneCard.

  • OnePlus 12R, a premium budget smartphone launched alongside the OnePlus 12 on Jan 23, 2024, is now available in the market for consumers.
  • The OnePlus 12R is arguably the best smartphone OnePlus has ever launched in the 'R' series (starting from the OnePlus 9R).
  • Along with the OnePlus 12R, the OnePlus Buds 3, which also launched on Jan 23 will now be available for customers in India.

OnePlus 12R, a premium budget smartphone launched alongside the OnePlus 12 on Jan 23, 2024, is now available in the market for consumers. The device will be available for customers across multiple platforms including the official website of OnePlus, Amazon, and OnePlus experience stores along with the retail partners of OnePlus across India. The OnePlus 12R is arguably the best smartphone OnePlus has ever launched in the 'R' series (starting from the OnePlus 9R). Along with the OnePlus 12R, the OnePlus Buds 3, which also launched on Jan 23 will now be available for customers in India.




Let's take a look at the price and the offers available on the purchase of the smartphone as well as the new TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphone from OnePlus.

OnePlus 12R Price and Offers

OnePlus 12R will be available in two variants - 8GB+128GB at Rs 39,999 and 16GB+256GB at Rs 45,999. Through the easy upgrades offer launched by OnePlus, customers can purchase the OnePlus 12R at just 65% of its cost with 24 months of no-cost EMI. There's a Rs 1,000 discount available with ICICI bank credit card and OneCard. Customers purchasing the OnePlus 12R will also get 6 months of Google One and YouTube Premium for 3 months.

OnePlus Buds 3 Price and Offers

The OnePlus Buds 3 have launched in India at a price of Rs 5,499 and they are also available starting today. Users purchasing the TWS via an ICICI Bank credit card or through OneCard will get a Rs 1,000 instant discount. RCC (Red Cable Club) members can also get additional discounts of up to Rs 800 on the purchase of the OnePlus Buds 3.

