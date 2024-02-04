4iG and Telecom Egypt Advance Subsea Cable Project Between Albania and Egypt

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Hungarian telecom operator 4iG and Telecom Egypt team up for an intercontinental subsea cable venture linking Albania and Egypt, enhancing global connectivity and fostering economic growth.

Highlights

  • Cable to establish high-capacity connection between Africa, Asia, and Europe.
  • Project poised to capture significant share of rapidly growing data traffic market.
  • Expansion plans include extensions to key Mediterranean destinations and additional cables.

Follow Us

4iG and Telecom Egypt Advance Subsea Cable Project Between Albania and Egypt
Hungarian telecom operator 4iG and Telecom Egypt have agreed upon the terms of cooperation for the construction of the express subsea cable between Albania and Egypt. This agreement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in October 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, both companies will establish a joint venture for the intercontinental subsea cable project.

Also Read: 4iG to Invest HUF 150 Billion in Digital Infrastructure of Hungary by 2028




Albania and Egypt Link

The express subsea cable will create a high-capacity, intercontinental connection linking Africa and Asia—through the Red Sea—to Europe, via Egypt, the Mediterranean, and Albania, said the joint statement.

4iG's Chairman and Telecom Egypt's Managing Director and CEO have signed the agreement in Budapest, Hungary, in the presence of the Minister of National Economy of Hungary and the Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Egypt, along with top officials from both companies.

As the first cable to link the two countries, the planned subsea cable's Mediterranean route will be quite unique, adding another layer of diversity to the conventional Mediterranean routes linking Egypt to Italy and France, according to the official statement.

Strategic Significance

The link is expected to capture a significant share of the huge and rapidly growing data traffic market between Asia, East Africa, and Europe. The cable system will have the option to be extended to Mediterranean destinations such as Libya, Cyprus, and Greece. Additionally, the initial configuration of the subsea cable will also include a branch to Italy.

Also Read: Telecom Egypt and ZOI to Establish Cable Link From Mediterranean Sea to Arabian Sea

Egypt's end of the cable will provide access to various subsea cables running southeast via the Red Sea to Asia and Africa, in addition to more than 10 terrestrial trans-Egypt routes connecting the Mediterranean cable segment to other cable extension options in the Red Sea. On Albania's end, the system will provide the shortest path to Frankfurt, as well as other important international traffic destinations in Eastern and Central Europe and the Balkans, such as Sofia, Vienna, and Budapest.

Future Expansion Plans

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Egypt noted that more than 90 percent of the international data traffic between the East and the West passes through the country. With 14 international subsea cables currently in service, work is underway to establish another 5 international subsea cables through international alliances.

Also Read: Telecom Egypt and Naitel to Build New Subsea Cable Between Egypt and Jordan

4iG is a Hungarian majority-owned company based in Budapest, Hungary, with a presence in Hungary and the Western Balkans. Telecom Egypt, apart from its mobile operations brand, "We," owns a 45 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

As per DoT website, BSNL has been allotted MNC-MCC code 404 039 for 4G services in Delhi service area on…

4G Connectivity for Villages: Over 41,000 Mobile Towers Sanctioned, Says…

shivraj roy :

Vi simply lacks funds to get 5G towers up and running Airtel on the otherhand is scared that its network…

Vodafone Idea Again Talks About 5G, But Still no Funding…

okthensir :

Is there any way to get a Vodafone SIM from the store? Any markers?

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

okthensir :

Network is pretty good here in Maharashtra. Very less users on Vi so the speed is consistent, not sure about…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Shivraj Roy :

Airtel is by far one of the most premium broadband players in India they charge more but their quality of…

Bharti Airtel Tops Broadband Experience in India: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments